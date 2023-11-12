Pakistan Implements Measures to Address Undocumented Migration

Pakistan has taken significant steps towards addressing the issue of undocumented migration by setting up deportation centers for processing and repatriation. While individuals who voluntarily leave the country receive assistance, those who fail to comply will be detained and deported after November 1.

To effectively manage this process, the Pakistani government is establishing three deportation centers in the southwestern Baluchistan province, with an additional three centers being set up in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This initiative aims to track and arrest foreigners residing in Pakistan without proper registration or documentation, ensuring their lawful removal from the country.

Incentives and aid are being offered to migrants who voluntarily choose to return to their home countries. Since the crackdown was announced, over 60,000 Afghans have already returned to Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities strongly urge individuals irregularly residing within the country to depart before the deadline to avoid facing arrest and subsequent deportation.

Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, emphasized that there will be no extension to the deadline for self-departure. He assured the public that detained migrants will be treated humanely, receiving adequate food and medical care until their deportation. Additionally, they will be allowed to take a maximum of 50,000 Pakistani rupees ($180) out of the country.

Bugti cautioned Pakistani citizens that harboring undocumented migrants would result in legal actions against them. The government possesses comprehensive information regarding the locations where such migrants may be hiding. Despite the challenges associated with the eviction of undocumented individuals, Bugti expressed confidence in the state’s ability to achieve this objective.

It is important to note that the Pakistani government’s measures do not target Afghan individuals specifically. The crackdown affects all undocumented migrants, including 1.7 million Afghan nationals. However, registered Afghan refugees, comprising 1.4 million individuals, are not subject to this migration enforcement effort.

The United States and the United Nations have publicly appealed to Pakistan to reconsider this course of action, expressing concerns over potential human rights violations and the separation of families. Former US diplomats and representatives of resettlement organizations have specifically urged Pakistan to refrain from deporting Afghans waiting for US visas under a program designed to aid at-risk refugees escaping Taliban rule.

FAQ:

What is Pakistan doing to address undocumented migration?

Pakistan is establishing deportation centers to process and repatriate undocumented migrants, with a focused effort on individuals living in the country without proper registration or documentation.

Pakistan is establishing deportation centers to process and repatriate undocumented migrants, with a focused effort on individuals living in the country without proper registration or documentation. What options are available for migrants residing in Pakistan without authorization?

Migrants are encouraged to voluntarily leave the country and are offered incentives and assistance for their return to their home countries.

Migrants are encouraged to voluntarily leave the country and are offered incentives and assistance for their return to their home countries. What will happen to individuals who do not comply with the deportation efforts?

Undocumented migrants who fail to leave Pakistan before November 1 will be detained and subsequently deported.

Undocumented migrants who fail to leave Pakistan before November 1 will be detained and subsequently deported. How are detained migrants being treated?

Detained migrants are being provided with food and medical care, ensuring their humane treatment until their deportation.

Detained migrants are being provided with food and medical care, ensuring their humane treatment until their deportation. What are the consequences for Pakistani citizens harboring undocumented migrants?

Any Pakistani citizens found to be sheltering undocumented migrants after November 1 may face legal actions.

Any Pakistani citizens found to be sheltering undocumented migrants after November 1 may face legal actions. Does this initiative target Afghan migrants specifically?

No, the crackdown affects all undocumented migrants, including Afghan nationals. However, registered Afghan refugees are exempt from the enforcement measures.

Source: [News Outlet]