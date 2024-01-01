Pakistan Election Body Disqualifies Former Prime Minister Imran Khan for 2024 Elections

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from contesting the 2024 parliamentary elections, according to the country’s election body. The decision comes as Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI), accuses authorities of purposely preventing its members from participating in the upcoming elections slated for February.

Despite serving a three-year prison sentence for corruption and being banned from politics for five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the 71-year-old ex-cricket star submitted his nomination papers on Friday. However, election officials rejected Khan’s candidacy on the grounds of his conviction and disqualification under the Constitution, citing documents seen by the AP. Moreover, former members of Khan’s cabinet also faced rejections for their candidacies.

The ECP publicly released a list of rejected nominees from Lahore, which included Imran Khan’s name. The commission stated that the former prime minister was ineligible as a nominee because he is not a registered voter of the constituency and due to his conviction by the court of law. Additionally, Khan’s nomination bid in his hometown of Mianwali, Punjab province, was also discarded, as confirmed by his media team.

Since his incarceration in August on corruption charges related to the unlawful sale of state gifts during his time in office, Khan has not made any public appearances. Although he was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week in a separate case involving leaked state secrets, he continues to face numerous legal challenges since his removal from office last year.

While widely regarded as one of the country’s most popular leaders, Khan has alleged that Pakistan’s influential military is collaborating with traditional parties to undermine his political party and prevent his future candidacy. Historically, the military has played a significant role in Pakistani politics and has even directly ruled for extended periods since the nation’s independence from British rule in 1947.

Imran Khan, who previously claimed that the Pakistani military and the United States government conspired to overthrow his administration following his visit to Moscow prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has faced denials from both Washington and Pakistani military officials. Nevertheless, The Intercept, a US-based news site, published what it asserts to be a confidential diplomatic cable in August, indicating a desire within the US administration to remove Khan from power.

In a separate matter, the ECP had previously ruled against the use of PTI’s cricket bat logo for general elections. However, the High Court in Peshawar recently suspended this order, granting Khan’s team a legal victory.

Besides Imran Khan, the election commission has also disqualified nomination papers submitted by other senior members of the PTI, including vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. On the other hand, the commission accepted nomination bids from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from two constituencies, following the overturning of his two corruption convictions by a court.

However, Sharif, a political figure who has faced legal challenges for years and returned to Pakistan in October after a self-imposed exile in the UK, must still overcome a lifelong ban on holding public office. A hearing for this matter is scheduled for January.

The PTI has accused Pakistani authorities of rejecting 90% of its party candidates’ nominations while allowing nomination papers from other parties, including Sharif’s Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

