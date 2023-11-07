Pakistan Braces for Elections Amidst Political Turmoil and Economic Challenges

Pakistan is gearing up for elections amidst political turmoil and economic challenges. With the dissolution of parliament, a technocrat-led interim government will take charge, overseeing an election that does not include the popular politician, Imran Khan. The country has been in a state of unrest since Khan was ousted from power last year and subsequently jailed on corruption charges.

While elections are supposed to be held within 90 days of parliament’s dissolution, the outgoing government has indicated that there may be delays. The current coalition government, which brought together usually feuding dynastic parties, has faced low public support during its 18 months in power. The economy continues to struggle despite an International Monetary Fund bailout, with soaring inflation, crippling foreign debt, and widespread unemployment.

The timing of the election has also been in question, with speculation about a potential delay. The government argues that the election commission needs time to redraw constituency boundaries based on the latest census data. However, any delay could further aggravate the public and invigorate the opposition, which has already faced months of crackdowns.

Behind the scenes of any election in Pakistan is the military, which has a history of involvement in politics. Khan initially came to power with the support of the powerful generals, but their relationship soured over time. He accused the military of interference in politics and even identified an intelligence officer as being behind an assassination attempt against him.

Khan has been entangled in numerous legal cases, which he claims are politically motivated to prevent him from contesting the elections. His arrest in May sparked violent protests, met with a harsh crackdown that weakened his support base. Many of his supporters were arrested, and the interim government now faces the challenge of navigating a hyperpartisan and polarized environment.

As Pakistan approaches the elections, it faces significant hurdles in stabilizing the country and addressing the pressing economic issues. The new government will have the responsibility of making tough decisions for economic recovery, but it remains to be seen how these challenges will be overcome in the midst of political uncertainty.