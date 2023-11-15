Pakistan Demands Departure of Undocumented Immigrants as Security Concerns Rise

Pakistan has issued an order, requesting all undocumented immigrants to leave the country. This directive affects a significant population of 1.73 million Afghan nationals who currently reside in Pakistan without proper legal documentation. In recent findings, it was revealed that out of the 24 suicide bombings that occurred in Pakistan this year, 14 were carried out by Afghan nationals.

The Pakistani government’s decision comes amid heightened security concerns and strained relations with neighboring Afghanistan. The announcement follows a series of border clashes that occurred between the two countries last month, leading to a deterioration of their diplomatic ties.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who made the announcement, stated that the government has set a deadline of November 1 for the illegal immigrants to voluntarily leave the country. Those who fail to comply will face forcible expulsion. However, the logistics and execution of this order remain uncertain, as it poses a significant challenge for Pakistani authorities to identify and locate the undocumented immigrants.

Bugti emphasized that the presence of Afghan nationals without legal documentation poses a security threat to Pakistan. He highlighted the fact that evidence has been gathered, confirming the involvement of Afghan nationals in attacks carried out within Pakistan’s borders. Presently, there are around 4.4 million Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, making it the largest host of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979.

The recent surge in militant attacks in Pakistan has become a matter of concern for both civil and military leaders. This surge in violence coincides with the decision made by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group of hardline Sunni Islamist militants, to revoke a ceasefire with the Pakistani government, aiming to replace it with their strict interpretation of Islamic law. The TTP denied responsibility for the recent suicide bombings; however, investigations have revealed that one of the suicide bombers was an Afghan national.

Moreover, the presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan’s border regions has also raised alarm bells in Pakistan. The Pakistani military has launched multiple offensives against Islamist militants, forcing many to flee to Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities accuse Afghanistan of providing a safe haven to these militants, allowing them to train fighters and plan attacks inside Pakistan. However, Kabul denies these allegations, insisting that Pakistani security issues are internal matters.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from Afghanistan regarding Pakistan’s announcement. The situation remains tense, and the future of bilateral relations between the two nations hangs in the balance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many illegal immigrants are being asked to leave Pakistan?

Pakistan has ordered all undocumented immigrants to leave the country. This directive affects approximately 1.73 million Afghan nationals.

2. What is the deadline for the illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan?

The deadline set by the Pakistani government for the undocumented immigrants to leave voluntarily is November 1. Failure to comply may result in forcible expulsion.

3. Why is Pakistan concerned about the presence of Afghan nationals without legal documents?

Pakistan alleges that Afghan nationals without legal documentation have been involved in attacks on its soil. The government views their presence as a security threat.

4. How many Afghan refugees currently live in Pakistan?

Pakistan is currently home to around 4.4 million Afghan refugees, making it the largest host of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979.

5. What has contributed to the recent surge in militant attacks in Pakistan?

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of hardline Sunni Islamist militants, ended a ceasefire with the Pakistani government, further exacerbating tensions. The Islamic State’s presence in Afghanistan’s border regions has also contributed to the rise in violence.