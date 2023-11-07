Pakistan Orders Unauthorized Afghan Asylum Seekers to Leave

Pakistan has issued an order for all unauthorized Afghan asylum seekers, totaling approximately 1.7 million people, to leave the country by November. This move comes as tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated due to a spike in attacks along their shared border. While Islamabad blames Afghanistan-based operatives for these attacks, the Taliban government has urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision.

The right to seek refuge in a foreign country is protected under international law, and Pakistan has historically hosted hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees. However, the recent crackdown targets those who have not yet gained refugee status, with approximately 1.7 million people in the country “illegally,” according to Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti. These individuals will be required to leave voluntarily or face forced deportation.

Bugti also announced the formation of a task force aimed at identifying and confiscating private businesses and assets belonging to “illegal” Afghans in the country. However, the Taliban administration in Kabul stressed that Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems and suggested that Pakistan should tolerate them as long as they leave voluntarily.

Reports indicate that local authorities in Pakistan have already begun rounding up Afghans, regardless of legal status, leading to the detention of over 1,000 individuals in the past two weeks. The crackdown primarily targets Balochistan province, which has been plagued by armed fighters, including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and the Islamic State militant group.

In addition to the order to leave, Pakistan has imposed tighter restrictions on Afghans entering the country, requiring visitors to have visas and passports starting from November 1. This change will impact many Afghans who have traditionally used their national identity cards as travel documents to enter Pakistan.

While the Pakistani government emphasizes security concerns as the motivation behind these measures, it is crucial to balance national security with the protection and well-being of displaced individuals. The international community should support efforts to address the root causes of conflicts and instability in Afghanistan to alleviate the burden on neighboring countries like Pakistan.