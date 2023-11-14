Pakistan Opposition Party Leader Arrested in Islamabad

In a recent development, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Vice Chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been taken into custody by the authorities in Islamabad. The party, known as the principal opposition party in Pakistan, shared the news of Qureshi’s arrest on their official social media account.

Qureshi was reportedly arrested from his residence in the federal capital by a large contingent of police. He is said to have been taken to the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency for further questioning and proceedings.

This is not the first time Qureshi has faced legal action. Just a couple of months ago, he was released after being detained in connection with the May 9 protests that followed the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on corruption charges. Qureshi was initially imprisoned for almost a month on charges of inciting violent protests.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered his release on May 18; however, it was delayed due to Qureshi’s reluctance to provide an undertaking to abstain from participating in unruly protests. Eventually, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench intervened, ordering his immediate release and nullifying his detention orders on June 6.

The PTI party has been vocal about their concerns surrounding the upcoming elections in the country. Qureshi himself had stated that they would challenge any delays and insist on holding the elections within the designated 90-day period after the dissolution of parliament, which will be in early November.

