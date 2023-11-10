Pakistan National Assembly Dissolves in Preparation for Elections

Pakistan’s political landscape is set to undergo significant changes as the National Assembly, the country’s lower house of parliament, prepares for dissolution ahead of upcoming national elections. This dissolution, which marks the end of an eventful tenure, comes without the presence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been jailed and banned from participating in politics for five years.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assumed power in April 2022 after Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament, the government has made the decision to dissolve the National Assembly before the scheduled time. Sharif expressed his intention to President Arif Alvi during an event, stating that the reins of power will be handed over to the interim setup after the completion of their term.

The dissolution of the National Assembly paves the way for the establishment of a new interim government, which will oversee the upcoming general elections within 90 days, potentially by November. However, the timing of the elections remains uncertain due to the intricacies involved in redrawing constituency boundaries based on the latest census figures.

A recent digital census in Pakistan recorded a population of 241 million, a significant increase from the previous census conducted in 2017. According to Pakistani law, elections can only take place once constituency delimitations have been redrawn to reflect the updated population figures. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) estimates that this process will require at least four months to complete, casting doubt on whether the elections will be held on time.

In the midst of these preparations, there is still no clarity regarding the caretaker government and the interim prime minister. Prime Minister Sharif is expected to finalize these appointments soon, with top contenders including Hafeez Shaikh, a former finance minister under Khan, and a retired Supreme Court judge. The decision is expected to be made within the next two days.

Pakistan’s political landscape has been tumultuous in recent times, with Sharif’s tenure marked by political chaos, economic instability, and security concerns. The country has struggled to recover from catastrophic floods that caused significant loss of life and economic damage. Additionally, Pakistan’s economy faced the threat of default before securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Furthermore, Sharif’s coalition government cracked down on Khan and his Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party due to their calls for immediate elections and criticism of the military’s influence. Khan himself has faced legal troubles, with a recent prison sentence imposed on him for false declaration of assets in his election papers, subsequently resulting in a five-year political ban.

FAQ