Pakistan: Arrests Made After Churches Targeted in Violent Protests

In a disturbing incident that took place in Jaranwala, Pakistan, more than 100 individuals have been arrested following a series of violent protests where churches were burned, and homes were vandalized. The unrest was ignited by allegations that two Christian men had torn pages from the Quran, Islam’s holy book. This act was met with widespread outrage, leading to a mob attacking and looting private homes belonging to Christians.

The historic Salvation Army Church in Jaranwala still bore the scars of the riot as it smoldered in ruins. The area has been cordoned off with barbed wire, as tensions remain high in the city. In response to the escalating situation, authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings for the next seven days in the Faisalabad district, which includes Jaranwala.

While the two men accused of the Quran desecration have been charged with blasphemy, a crime punishable by death in Pakistan, they have not yet been arrested. It is important to note that Pakistan has yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy. However, even simple accusations of blasphemy can trigger widespread riots and violence, often leading to horrific acts of lynching and killing.

The reports of Quran desecration circulated on social media and throughout the city, sparking immediate protests and fires. Allegedly, torn pages of the sacred text with blasphemous content written on them were discovered near a Christian community. This fueled the anger within the Muslim community, ultimately resulting in the attack on Christians’ homes and possessions. Videos on social media captured protesters destroying Christian buildings while the police appeared passive.

Given Pakistan’s inheritance of the blasphemy law from the British in the 19th century, Islamabad introduced harsher penalties, including the death sentence, for insulting Islam in the 1980s. This has led to an alarming rise in religion-fueled violence in the country. Pakistan is not alone in imposing severe punishments for insulting religion, with countries like Iran, Brunei, and Mauritania also imposing capital punishment for such offenses.

The rise in violence can be attributed to the fragmentation of Pakistani society, driven by increasing economic disparities, as well as the emergence of extremist and vigilante groups within the country. These factions, some of which have considerable financial backing, contribute to the troubling trend of violence against minority religious groups.

The recent incident has garnered condemnation from various quarters. The government of Punjab province has sent thousands of police personnel to the area and detained dozens of individuals. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar has called for swift action against those responsible for the violence. Meanwhile, the Christian community, deeply affected by the events, has appealed for justice and action from law enforcement and those in positions of power.

FAQs

Q: What sparked the violent protests in Jaranwala, Pakistan?

A: The violent protests were ignited by allegations that two Christian men had torn pages from the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

Q: What were the repercussions of the protests?

A: As a result of the protests, churches were burned, and private homes belonging to Christians were attacked and looted.

Q: Are the individuals accused of blasphemy responsible for Quran desecration?

A: While the two men have been charged with blasphemy, they have not yet been arrested for the alleged Quran desecration.

Q: Are blasphemy laws prevalent in other countries?

A: Yes, countries like Iran, Brunei, and Mauritania also impose severe penalties, including capital punishment, for insulting religion.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com

– BBC Urdu: https://www.bbc.co.uk/urdu

– AFP News: https://afp.com