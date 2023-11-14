Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Sparks Controversy in Pakistan

Pakistan is currently experiencing a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants, primarily affecting Afghan nationals who have sought refuge in the country. The government has cited concerns about terrorism as the main reason for the crackdown, echoing similar debates in the United States.

The crackdown began on Wednesday after a deadline was set for all illegal immigrants to leave the country by November 1st. Those who fail to comply with the deadline are now facing arrest, deportation, and detention. The government claims that crimes such as smuggling and militant attacks, including suicide bombings, have been committed by Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country.

Amidst the crackdown, thousands of Afghans are reportedly leaving for Afghanistan every day, which is a significant increase compared to the previous numbers. Some estimates suggest that over 140,000 individuals have left voluntarily, fearing the consequences of staying in Pakistan.

Pakistan has launched raids across the country to check for proper documentation, even resorting to the destruction of mud-brick homes on the outskirts of the capital. However, Human Rights Watch has raised concerns about the treatment of migrants by Pakistani officials, including threats and abuse. They argue that many of those targeted for deportation are awaiting resettlement to other countries, including the United States.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed grave concerns about Pakistan’s deportation announcement, stating that they are “extremely alarmed” by the move. According to the OHCHR, Pakistan’s actions violate the right to seek asylum and have potentially severe consequences, particularly for Afghans who may be targeted by the Taliban.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s justification for the crackdown on illegal immigration mirrors the concerns expressed by some Republicans and immigration hawks in the United States. These concerns revolve around potential links between illegal immigration and terrorism. Lawmakers in the U.S. have highlighted the issues at the southern border, suggesting that foreign nationals could exploit the situation to enter the country. They have also raised concerns about encounters with individuals on terror watch lists.

The Biden administration has extended and redesignated Afghanistan for temporary protected status in the United States. This move provides protection against deportation for Afghan nationals already living in the U.S. and allows them to apply for work permits based on the conditions in their home country.

When asked about Pakistan’s deportation initiative, White House spokesman John Kirby refrained from passing judgment, emphasizing the importance of all nations supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

In the midst of this controversy, there is no doubt that the issue of illegal immigration and its potential links to terrorism remains a contentious topic around the world. While governments grapple with finding appropriate solutions, the rights and safety of individuals seeking refuge must be a paramount consideration.

