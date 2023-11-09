Imran Khan Faces New Indictment for Leaking State Secrets

Imran Khan, the former leader of Pakistan who was removed in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has been indicted for leaking state secrets, according to reports. This latest charge adds to the already significant legal turmoil that Khan has faced since his removal from office.

The indictment was announced by Shah Khawar of the Federal Investigation Agency outside Adiala Jail in Islamabad, where Khan is currently imprisoned. Khan’s former deputy, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has also been indicted in the same state secrets case.

The charge stems from an alleged leak of a diplomatic letter between Washington and Islamabad that Khan claims implicated the United States in his removal from office. However, both the US and Pakistan have denied these allegations.

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician who enjoyed widespread grassroots support, was deposed over accusations of economic mismanagement. His downfall came after he clashed with the country’s powerful military establishment and attempted to dissolve parliament, an act deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Since his removal, Khan has faced a barrage of criminal charges, ranging from terrorism to contempt of court to blasphemy. Despite these legal challenges, he has managed to maintain significant popularity, with his supporters taking to the streets in nationwide protests when he was briefly jailed in May 2023.

The military responded with a crackdown, arresting thousands of Khan’s supporters and driving the PTI party’s leadership underground. Many have since left the party.

In August, Khan was convicted of corruption and initially sentenced to three years in jail. Although the charge was later suspended, he has remained behind bars pending the court’s ruling on the state secret charge. In addition, he is barred from participating in the upcoming elections in January 2024.

His latest indictment carries a far more severe penalty of 14 years imprisonment or, in extreme cases, even the death penalty, according to his lawyers.

However, despite his legal battles and incarceration, Khan has remained defiant. In a statement shared through his family, he urged his supporters to keep raising their voices against what he calls an “unelected predatory group” and to demand a fair and transparent election in the country.

Meanwhile, Khan’s main political rival, former premier Nawaz Sharif, has returned to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile. Although both Khan and Sharif are barred from participating in the elections, there are speculations that legal obstacles may be cleared as part of a backroom deal between Sharif’s party and the army.

The political landscape in Pakistan remains heated and unpredictable, with the ongoing legal battles and power struggles shaping the country’s future. Only time will tell what lies ahead for Imran Khan and the political landscape of Pakistan.