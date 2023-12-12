Pakistan’s Actions in Kashmir Linked to Nehru’s Policies, Claims Amit Shah

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah made a bold claim linking Pakistan’s aggression in Kashmir to the policies of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Shah’s remarks came during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Amendment Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, both of which were approved by the upper house of parliament.

Shah, known for his frank perspectives, vehemently criticized Nehru for his handling of the Kashmir issue. Referencing a book at the Nehru Memorial, the Home Minister highlighted Nehru’s admission of error in dealing with the situation in Kashmir. According to Shah, it was this acknowledgement of mistakes that paved the way for Pakistan’s opportunistic attacks on the region.

While Shah’s claims may seem controversial, they shed light on a historical context often overlooked. The Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been a contentious issue between India and Pakistan for decades, with both countries claiming sovereignty over the region. Shah’s remarks draw attention to the role of Nehru’s policies in exacerbating tensions and providing Pakistan with an opportunity to justify its aggressive actions.

Additionally, Shah emphasized the contributions of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, popularly known as Sam Bahadur, in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. By highlighting Manekshaw’s involvement, Shah reminds us of the efforts made by brave individuals to protect the region’s integrity and security.







Overall, Shah’s comments in the Rajya Sabha serve as a reminder that historical decisions and the policies of past leaders can have long-lasting consequences. It is important to critically examine the events that shaped the current state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, and to learn from the mistakes that were made.

FAQs

What was the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Amendment Bill?

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Amendment Bill was a piece of legislation that was approved by the Rajya Sabha. It aimed to make amendments to the existing laws governing the reorganization of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

What was the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill?

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill was another legislation approved by the Rajya Sabha. Its purpose was to amend the laws pertaining to reservation in government jobs and educational institutions in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Who is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw?

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, affectionately known as Sam Bahadur, was a highly decorated military officer in the Indian Army. He played a significant role in various military operations, including during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.