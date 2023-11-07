Pakistan Issues Final Warning to Undocumented Immigrants

Pakistan has given a final warning to all immigrants residing in the country illegally to leave voluntarily before the looming deadline of November 1st. This includes hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals who have been living in Pakistan for years. The decision to remove all undocumented immigrants was made due to concerns over their involvement in crimes, smuggling, and attacks against the government and the army.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the Pakistani government is determined to follow through with the plan to address the issue of illegal immigrants. Bugti assured that the state has a complete database of all illegal immigrants and urged them to leave voluntarily by the deadline. Failure to comply will result in law enforcement agencies launching an operation to forcefully remove the remaining individuals.

To facilitate the process, temporary centers have been established by the government to process the immigrants who choose to leave voluntarily. These centers will assist in necessary documentation, currency exchange permissions, and transportation arrangements for those departing from Pakistan. The government aims to ensure a smooth transition for those who choose to comply with the deadline.

Pakistan has been grappling with an influx of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans sought refuge in Pakistan to escape the horrors of war and conflicts. While many are registered as refugees with the government and U.N. agencies, there remains a considerable number of undocumented immigrants.

The decision to expel illegal immigrants has strained the already fragile relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both countries have accused each other of harboring militants and conspiring against their respective security interests. Despite the tensions, Pakistan remains committed to addressing security concerns and maintaining the rule of law within its borders.

As the deadline approaches, it is imperative for undocumented immigrants in Pakistan, particularly Afghan nationals, to carefully consider their options and take appropriate action to avoid any legal repercussions. The Pakistani government is steadfast in its commitment to resolving this issue and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.