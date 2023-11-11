New Political Crisis in Pakistan: Elections Delayed Amidst Power Struggles

Pakistan finds itself in the midst of another political crisis as the upcoming elections, meant to be held within 90 days, face delays. The electoral commission has cited the need to redraw electoral boundaries based on updated census data, a process which may take months to complete. This delay in the elections comes at a time when former prime minister Imran Khan, a popular opposition figure, has been arrested, jailed, and barred from politics for the next five years. Khan’s arrest has raised questions about the influence of the powerful military establishment and its alleged fear of free and fair elections.

With the dissolution of the National Assembly and the appointment of a caretaker government, Pakistan is entering a period of uncertainty. Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government have been given the task of naming an interim leader within three days. However, certain factors indicate that elections may not be held this year. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) coalition, which is facing challenges from Khan’s party, may not be confident about its chances of winning at the polls. Additionally, the country is grappling with runaway inflation despite receiving a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Imran Khan’s rise to prominence and his clash with the military establishment have shaken the political landscape in Pakistan. Despite initial support from the military, Khan’s outspoken criticism and his detention on corruption charges have fueled his popularity among his supporters. The military’s alleged attempts to suppress his party and silence dissenting voices have only emboldened Khan and his followers.

The situation in Pakistan highlights the ongoing power struggle between politicians and the military. According to senior analyst Rasool Bakhsh Raees, there are two parallel systems of government operating in the country. The military, which has always wielded significant power, continues to seek more authority to ensure its unchallenged rule. Politicians, activists, and journalists who dare to challenge the military’s dominance often face consequences.

In a troubling development, two draconian laws were recently presented in the National Assembly, further expanding the powers of the military and intelligence agencies. Proposed amendments to the Official Secrets Act grant the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) the authority to arrest citizens suspected of breaching official secrets. Additionally, a new bill proposes a three-year jail term for disclosing the identity of an intelligence official. These amendments have drawn criticism from opposition parties and human rights advocates who assert that the laws will have a detrimental effect on human rights, individual freedoms, and press freedom in the country.

The Pakistani intelligence agencies have faced allegations of illegally detaining opposition members, politicians, activists, and journalists. Enforced disappearances have become increasingly common, with human rights organizations reporting a significant rise in cases. Such acts undermine democracy and fundamental rights in Pakistan, drawing attention to the need for transparency, accountability, and the protection of individual liberties.

The fate of the delayed elections and the political landscape of Pakistan remain uncertain. As the nation navigates this tumultuous period, it must confront the challenges posed by power struggles, military influence, and the protection of democratic values. Only time will tell how Pakistan’s political crisis unfolds and its impact on the country’s future.