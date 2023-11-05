Eight Passengers, including Children, Rescued from Dangling Cable Car in Pakistan

On a fateful day in Battagram, Pakistan, a cable car used to transport students to school broke down, leaving eight passengers hanging 900 feet above the ground. The tense situation sparked a dramatic rescue operation that took the combined efforts of the Pakistani military, rescue departments, district administration, and local people.

The passengers, consisting of two adults and six children aged between 10 and 15, were stranded for hours until a helicopter was dispatched to their location. The National Disaster Management Authority collaborated with the Pakistan Army to carry out the complex rescue mission.

In a display of remarkable expertise, the Special Services Group, known as the Commandos, sling team successfully rescued the passengers from a height of 600 feet. Following the daring rescue operation, the relieved Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar expressed his gratitude and relief that all the children were safely rescued. He acknowledged the exceptional teamwork of the military, rescue departments, district administration, and the local community.

This incident brings attention to the state of infrastructure in remote areas of Pakistan. The broken cable car, reportedly used daily by students, highlights the need for regular safety inspections and maintenance to prevent such accidents in the future. Prime Minister Kakar has already taken action by directing authorities to conduct safety inspections of all private chairlifts and ensure their safe operation.

The successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the bravery and resourcefulness of the Pakistani military and emergency response teams. Despite facing challenging conditions, they worked tirelessly for 16 hours to ensure the safe evacuation of the trapped passengers.

While this incident could have resulted in a tragedy, it serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of the Pakistani people, who came together to ensure the well-being of their fellow citizens. We can all draw inspiration from the successful rescue mission and the unity displayed by the nation during times of crisis.