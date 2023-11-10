Pakistan Cracks Down on Blasphemy-Related Violence as More Arrests are Made

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani authorities have apprehended approximately 130 individuals suspected of involvement in a recent wave of violent attacks targeting religious minorities. The attacks were sparked by reports of desecration of Quran pages by Christians, provoking a Muslim mob to vandalize churches and homes in eastern Pakistan. Though there were no fatalities or injuries reported, these incidents represent some of the gravest instances of sectarian violence the country has witnessed in recent years.

The response from local law enforcement has come under scrutiny, with witnesses suggesting a delayed and insufficient reaction to the mob violence. This has led to further questions about the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan. However, the significant number of arrests made in the aftermath of the attacks indicates a more forceful response from authorities.

Acts of sectarian violence disproportionately affect Christians, who make up only 2 percent of the predominantly Sunni Muslim population of 248 million in Pakistan. The State Department has expressed deep concern over these incidents, echoing sentiments from former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who called the attacks disturbing and unacceptable.

Naveed Ahmed, spokesperson for the local police, confirmed that raids were ongoing in the Faisalabad district, where the violence occurred. Meanwhile, Amir Mir, the regional minister for information, suggests that the attacks were meticulously coordinated. It is a known pattern in Pakistan that blasphemy charges are frequently manipulated to settle personal vendettas.

The Pakistani government rejects allegations of a slow response, asserting that their intervention prevented even greater harm. Consequently, officials contend that their swift action averted a potential catastrophe. Authorities estimate that around 6,000 people participated in the riots.

In response to the violence, many Christians have temporarily sought refuge elsewhere. Public gatherings and protests in the affected area have been banned for the time being. To restore order, thousands of paramilitary troops have been deployed, and the situation is reported to be under control. Nevertheless, this incident has raised concerns regarding political stability in Pakistan as the country approaches a general election following the dissolution of Parliament.

Critics argue that the process of prosecuting blasphemy cases in Pakistan is deeply flawed, often resulting in due process violations and the unchecked power of mobs. Blasphemy, under Pakistani law, is a capital offense, yet no executions have been carried out to date. Earlier this year, legislation was introduced to further restrict freedom of expression by criminalizing insults towards the companions or relatives of the Prophet Muhammad.

The irrational and violent response to accusations of blasphemy has a history in Pakistan. In 2009, a mob killed eight Christians in the city of Gojra. More recently, in 2021, a factory manager from Sri Lanka named Priyantha Kumara was lynched by a mob in Sialkot after he removed religious posters in preparation for a visiting delegation.

According to the editorial of Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, it is evident that evidence is not a requirement in blasphemy-related cases, with mobs taking it upon themselves to deliver what they deem as “justice.” The editorial questions whether the ruling political class, established figures, clergy members, and influential individuals possess the courage to confront and challenge this madness.

