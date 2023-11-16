Pakistan Takes Action Against Undocumented Migrants, Raising Concerns about Afghan Refugee Crisis

Islamabad, Pakistan – In a move that has sparked controversy, Pakistan has announced a mass deportation of “illegal immigrants,” including a significant number of Afghan nationals who have sought refuge from violence in their neighboring country. The Pakistani authorities have set a deadline of November 1 for undocumented migrants to leave the country voluntarily, warning that all law enforcement agencies will be tasked with deporting those who fail to comply.

It is estimated that Pakistan currently hosts over 1.7 million people who have fled the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, with more than 1.3 million registered as Afghan refugees and around 427,000 in “refugee-like situations.” This makes Pakistan one of the countries with the largest refugee populations worldwide. However, the presence of these refugees has been a subject of controversy, leading to police crackdowns and threats of deportation in previous years.

The decision to launch this mass deportation comes amid growing concerns about security and the alleged involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist attacks within Pakistan. Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a recent news conference, stated that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 out of the 24 major terrorist attacks that occurred in Pakistan this year.

In response, the Pakistani government aims to implement a comprehensive crackdown on “illegal aliens,” which includes confiscating their businesses and properties, prosecuting illegal business operators and their facilitators, and taking strict legal action against any Pakistani citizen or company found providing accommodation or facilities to undocumented migrants.

While this move has been endorsed by the National Apex Committee, it has raised concerns among human rights organizations. They argue that the Afghan refugees already face significant challenges, such as arbitrary detentions, arrests, and the constant threat of deportation. Organizations like Amnesty International have expressed their concern that the situation is not receiving enough international attention, given the severity of the Afghan refugee crisis.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border has historically been porous, with both countries sharing deep cultural ties. The fate of the two nations has been intrinsically linked, with years of conflict and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan invariably affecting Pakistan. Waves of Afghan refugees have sought shelter in Pakistan, particularly during the Soviet invasion in 1979 and after the Taliban reclaimed power in Kabul in 2021.

As Pakistan takes steps to address the issue of undocumented migrants, many questions remain. In this FAQ section, we aim to provide answers to some of the most pressing inquiries:

As Pakistan embarks on this mass deportation initiative, the plight of Afghan refugees and the potential implications for regional stability continue to remain at the forefront of the discussion. It remains to be seen how this controversial move will shape the future of the Afghan refugee crisis and the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.