Pakistan President Dissolves National Assembly, Opening Door for Fresh Elections

Pakistan’s political landscape experienced a seismic shift as President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, bringing an end to the current government’s tenure and paving the way for the next general elections. This move, advised by outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was executed under Article 58 of the Constitution.

The dissolution of the National Assembly took effect at midnight on Wednesday. It not only marks the premature conclusion of the current government’s term but also triggers the need for fresh elections within 90 days, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). These elections were expected to be held within 60 days if the National Assembly had completed its constitutional term. However, the delay is anticipated due to the necessity of carrying out delimitation, which is mandated by new census results that are essential for the electoral process.

The appointment of an interim prime minister will be initiated in the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly. Under Article 224-A of the Constitution, Prime Minister Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will commence consultations to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister. If they fail to reach an agreement within three days, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee for the appointment. The committee will have to finalize the name within the following three days. If it fails to do so, the Election Commission of Pakistan will select the caretaker prime minister from the proposed names.

