Dissolution of National Assembly Signals Shift in Pakistani Government

Amidst political turmoil, Pakistan President Arif Alvi made the decision to dissolve the National Assembly, bringing an end to the current government’s tenure. This move, which took place on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice, sets the stage for the upcoming general elections. The dissolution of the lower house also means that the current government’s term will be cut short.

The decision was made under Article 58 of the Constitution, as stated by the notification issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr. Prime Minister Sharif formally requested the dissolution of the National Assembly just three days before the end of its five-year term. President Alvi then acted upon this advice, officially dissolving the assembly at midnight on Wednesday.

With the dissolution of the National Assembly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is now responsible for holding elections within the next 90 days. Normally, if the National Assembly had completed its full term, the elections would be held within 60 days. However, due to the early dissolution, the process is extended to 90 days.

One factor that may further delay the elections is the need for delimitation, which involves revising constituency boundaries based on new census results. According to constitutional obligations, the ECP is bound to carry out this process within 120 days before announcing the election schedule. Though it is technically possible to expedite the process, it remains uncertain whether the ECP will meet the 90-day deadline.

Regarding the formation of an interim government, the appointment of a caretaker prime minister will commence under Article 224-A of the Constitution. Prime Minister Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will engage in consultations to decide on the interim prime minister. If they fail to reach an agreement within three days, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee. Ultimately, if the committee is unable to finalize a name, the Election Commission of Pakistan will have the authority to select the caretaker prime minister.

As the political landscape continues to shift in Pakistan, it is evident that this dissolution of the National Assembly marks a significant turning point. The upcoming general elections will provide an opportunity for the nation to shape its future.