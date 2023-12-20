Pakistani Couple Convicted in Italy for Murder of Daughter Who Rejected Arranged Marriage

An Italian court has handed down a life sentence to a Pakistani couple for the brutal murder of their teenage daughter after she defied their wishes and refused an arranged marriage. The sentencing took place in Reggio Emilia, central Italy, where the court determined that the parents ordered the killing while an uncle carried out the act. The uncle received a 14-year prison sentence after accepting a plea bargain, while two cousins were acquitted. The case has shocked the nation.

The victim, Saman Abbas, was just 18 years old at the time of her disappearance in May 2021. She had been residing in Novellara near Bologna, having rejected her family’s demand that she marry her cousin in Pakistan. Earlier in November 2020, Abbas had reported her parents to the police, leading to her placement in a shelter. However, in April 2021, she decided to visit her family with the intention of collecting her passport and starting a new life with her boyfriend, whom her family strongly disapproved of. Tragically, she vanished shortly after her visit.

Authorities discovered surveillance footage showing five individuals leaving the family’s home on the night of April 30 to May 1. They were carrying shovels, crowbars, and buckets. Two and a half hours later, they returned. It is believed that Abbas was killed on that fateful night. A year later, her body was found in an abandoned farmhouse, with evidence indicating a broken neck.

During the investigation, Abbas’s brother disclosed that he had overheard his father discussing the murder and identified the uncle as the perpetrator. Law enforcement subsequently arrested Shabbar Abbas, the father, in Pakistan and later extradited him to Italy in August 2023. The uncle, Danish Hasnain, was apprehended by French authorities, while the cousins were captured in Spain. All four men were present during the trial, but the mother, Nazia Shaheen, remains a fugitive.

This horrific crime shines a spotlight on the issue of forced marriages and reinforces the urgent need for education and cultural change in communities where arranged marriages are still prevalent. It is vital to promote respect for individual autonomy and empower individuals to make their own choices about their lives and futures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an arranged marriage?

Arranged marriages are unions in which the marital partners are chosen by family members or other intermediaries, rather than by the individuals themselves. This practice is often rooted in cultural or religious traditions and varies in implementation across different societies.

Why did Saman Abbas refuse the arranged marriage?

Saman Abbas made the decision to reject the arranged marriage proposed by her family due to her strong feelings for her boyfriend. She desired the freedom to choose her life partner based on her own preferences and emotions.

Why is this case significant?

This case highlights the gravity of gender-based violence and the consequences faced by individuals who defy societal expectations and norms. It underscores the importance of efforts to combat forced marriages and protect the rights and safety of individuals who choose to make their own life decisions.

Where can I find more information about forced marriages and related issues?

For more information on forced marriages, gender-based violence, and related topics, you may refer to reputable sources such as international human rights organizations, academic publications, and government reports.