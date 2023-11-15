Web Summit Undergoes Leadership Change Following Controversial Remarks on Israel-Hamas Conflict

The tech world was shaken on Saturday with the announcement of Paddy Cosgrave’s resignation as CEO of Web Summit. The decision comes in the wake of a backlash over Cosgrave’s comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which led to a boycott of the annual conference. The event, known for its ability to bring together industry leaders and companies, will continue as scheduled in Lisbon next month, with a new CEO set to take the reins.

Cosgrave’s remarks, made on a prominent platform, expressed his shock at the response of Western leaders to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The statement called for accountability in labeling war crimes, even when committed by allies. This stance attracted significant criticism, prompting a number of companies, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Intel, to withdraw their participation from Web Summit.

The boycott movement gained traction as venture capitalists, Israeli startup founders, and even former Facebook executive David Marcus voiced their discontent. Marcus accused Cosgrave of siding with terrorists, illustrating the severity of the situation. Cosgrave attempted to clarify his position, expressing his condolences for the loss of innocent lives and condemning the attacks by Hamas. However, he also reiterated his belief that war crimes should be called out, regardless of who commits them.

Despite issuing an apology to address the hurt caused, pressure continued to mount. In light of the distraction caused by his personal comments, Cosgrave decided to step down from his role as CEO. His departure aims to refocus the event on its core purpose and alleviate any concerns raised by sponsors, attendees, and the Web Summit team.

Web Summit, originally held in Dublin before its move to Lisbon in 2015, remains a significant event in the technology industry. The leadership change presents an opportunity for the conference to redefine its direction and ensure that future editions maintain a focus on innovation, collaboration, and global impact. As the tech world eagerly awaits the appointment of the new CEO, anticipation builds for what lies ahead.

