Colombia’s Efforts to Manage Escobar’s Hippo Herd

Colombia is grappling with the challenge of managing the increasing population of hippos descended from drug lord Pablo Escobar’s private zoo. The country’s environment minister, Susana Muhamad, recently announced plans to control the numbers, with a combination of sterilization, relocation, and euthanasia. While 20 hippos will be sterilized, others will be transferred to zoos abroad, and “some” will unfortunately be euthanized.

Over the years, numerous attempts have been made to curb the hippos’ exponential growth in Colombia’s main river, the Magdalena. Sterilization efforts and transferring individuals to zoos in other countries have proven unsuccessful. The combination of a lack of natural predators and the ideal conditions provided by the fertile and swampy Antioquia region has allowed these African animals to thrive.

Last year, hippos were declared an invasive species, securing their fate and prompting the need for action. Colombian experts have highlighted the potential threat posed by uncontrolled hippo reproduction to both humans and native wildlife. If left unchecked, the population could reach 1,000 by 2035. Despite concerns from animal activists that sterilization may cause suffering for the hippos and pose dangers for veterinarians, it remains a significant option for population control.

Hippos, among the largest terrestrial animals, can weigh up to three tonnes. Considered one of the most dangerous creatures, they are responsible for approximately 500 human deaths annually. Local fishing communities along the Magdalena River have experienced attacks, and there have even been instances of hippos invading schoolyards.

Pablo Escobar, the infamous head of the Medellín cartel, introduced these hippos to his private zoo at Hacienda Nápoles. After Escobar’s death, the Colombian government turned the 5,500-acre property over to local communities, allowing the hippos to roam freely. The intricate legacy left behind by Escobar includes not only a history of violence but also the ongoing challenge of managing his once-private menagerie.

The Colombian government, in partnership with environmental authorities in other countries, is diligently working on protocols for the export of these animals. However, it is important to ensure that appropriate authorizations are in place to safeguard their safe relocation. With euthanasia seen as a last resort, Colombia is committed to finding a balance between managing the population and respecting the welfare of these exceptional creatures.