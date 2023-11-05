Israel-Saudi Normalization Talks Conditioned on Halting Unilateral Actions

Israel and Saudi Arabia are in talks to establish a normalization agreement, but the Palestinian Authority (PA) is pushing for the agreement to be contingent on Israel halting its unilateral actions in the West Bank. The PA has expressed its willingness to also halt some of its own unilateral actions in exchange. While Israeli unilateral actions include settlement construction, military raids in Palestinian cities, and settler violence against Palestinians, the PA is prepared to abandon its investigations against Israel in international forums like the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. The PA officials emphasize that mutual obligations are essential to establish a political horizon for a future between Israelis and Palestinians.

The PA’s approach sheds light on its willingness to accept less than full statehood, which has been its longstanding condition for supporting other Arab countries’ normalization with Israel. The Abraham Accords negotiations of 2020, which excluded the Palestinians, strained PA relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. However, the PA is now engaging with Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration, expressing its demands to include the Palestinian cause in the talks between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

The PA officials confirm that Saudi Arabia has agreed to their demands and views the Palestinians and Saudis as partners rather than mere brokers. The PA is awaiting updates from the Saudis and Americans, anticipating further discussions during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the region next month.

While progress has yet to be made on major breakthroughs, the issue of social welfare payments by the PA has been raised by the US in its meetings with Palestinian officials. Critics argue that these payments, which include stipends to terrorists and their families, incentivize terrorism. However, the PA defends them as essential social welfare and compensation for victims of Israel’s military justice system.

Overall, the PA’s insistence on a halt to unilateral actions by Israel creates an opportunity for progress in the Israel-Saudi normalization talks. By addressing mutual obligations and including the Palestinian cause, these negotiations could pave the way for a more inclusive and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.