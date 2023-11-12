New Palestinian Demands for Israeli-Saudi Agreement

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is seeking to condition a potential normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the halt of Israeli unilateral actions in the West Bank. The PA officials have stated that if Israel stops activities such as settlement construction, military raids, and settler violence, the PA is prepared to halt some of its own unilateral actions, including investigations against Israel in international forums. The officials emphasize the need for mutual obligations to ensure a political horizon for the future relationship between Israelis and Palestinians.

The PA is engaging with Saudi Arabia and the United States in talks regarding the potential agreement. They have delivered their demands to both parties, requesting that the Palestinian cause be included in the discussions between Saudi Arabia and the US. The PA has reported that Saudi Arabia has agreed to their demands and considers themselves as partners with the Palestinians against Israel.

While the PA’s primary focus is on the halt of unilateral actions, this new information reveals that the PA is willing to accept less than statehood as a condition for normalization with Arab countries. In the past, the PA’s condition for backing normalization agreements was the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, this approach highlights the PA’s flexibility and willingness to engage in the negotiation process with various parties.

The talks between Saudi Arabia, the US, and the Palestinians are ongoing, and the PA officials are waiting for updates during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s upcoming visit to Jerusalem and Ramallah. The PA expects that Riyadh will take the Palestinian cause into account during the negotiations with the Biden administration.

