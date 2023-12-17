Health Minister Calls for Investigation into Israel’s Actions at Gaza Hospital

The health minister of Palestine, Mai al-Kaila, has demanded an immediate investigation into the deadly raid conducted by Israeli forces on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The incident, which occurred during Israel’s military offensive on October 7, involved bulldozers crushing wounded patients and displacing Palestinian civilians.

While Israeli forces have since withdrawn from the hospital, witnesses reported that civilians were deliberately targeted and buried alive using bulldozers. The destruction caused by the raid was extensive, with multiple tents housing displaced Palestinians crushed under rubble.

In her press statement, Minister al-Kaila called on the international community to address the “war crimes” occurring in Gaza and urged them not to ignore what happened at the hospital. She emphasized that the Israeli army destroyed a significant portion of the hospital, leaving 12 infants in incubators without food or water.

Following the raid, doctors at Kamal Adwan Hospital expressed their fear and horror at the situation. They reported that the wounded patients desperately needed operations but were unable to receive proper care due to the destruction of the hospital facilities. The lack of essential resources, such as mattresses for patients, further exacerbated the already dire conditions.

This is not an isolated incident, as other hospitals in Gaza, like Al-Shifa Hospital, have also been targeted by Israeli forces. Doctors Without Borders described the situation as catastrophic, comparing it to conditions seen during World War I. The UN health agency has delivered medical supplies and drugs to Kamal Adwan Hospital to support its basic operations and serve the thousands in need of lifesaving healthcare.

The World Health Organization has emphasized the importance of preserving and protecting Gaza’s remaining functional hospitals. With only 11 out of 36 hospitals still partially operational, losing any more healthcare facilities would severely limit access to essential medical services for the Palestinians.

