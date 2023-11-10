Malaysia’s Stance on Rainbow Watches: A Clash of Morality and Expression

In Malaysia, the possession or sale of vibrant, rainbow-colored Swatch watches could lead to significant legal consequences. The country, with its Muslim-majority population, vehemently opposes LGBTQ+ symbols that it claims can potentially “harm morals.” Homosexuality remains illegal in Malaysia, and LGBTQ+ individuals often face discrimination.

The Malaysian interior ministry’s law enforcement unit recently conducted raids on Swatch stores in 11 shopping malls across the country, including the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, targeting timepieces that featured what they referred to as “LGBT elements.” According to the ministry, anyone involved in the production, import, or possession of such watches could face up to three years in jail. Furthermore, individuals found wearing or distributing these watches could be fined up to 20,000 Malaysian ringgit (£3,425).

The ministry asserts that its actions are rooted in the commitment to prevent the proliferation of elements that could be considered harmful to morals. It argues that these watches promote, support, and normalize the LGBTQ+ movement, which lacks acceptance from the general public and could potentially harm the nation’s interests.

The watches in question, featuring the six-color rainbow Pride flag, are synonymous with the global LGBTQ+ community. However, the ministry’s ban notice claims that these watches should have seven colors in the rainbow, highlighting the use of the six-color flag as a reason for their confiscation.

The Malaysian government justified this seizure under the Printing Presses and Publications Act of 1984, a highly criticized law typically regarded as draconian by its opponents. Swatch, however, disagreed with the government’s actions and filed a lawsuit in June. In their defense, Swatch argued that the watches did not promote or encourage any sexual activity. Instead, they argued that the watches represented an expression of peace and love, providing a sense of fun and enjoyment.

As the political climate in Malaysia heats up, with elections taking place in six states, the issue of LGBTQ+ rights serves as a significant point of contention. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government faces strong opposition from Malay-Muslim political parties, who accuse him of not doing enough to safeguard Malaysia’s Islamic values. Anwar himself maintains that his government will not support LGBTQ+ rights.

