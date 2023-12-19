Risks to National Security: Uncoordinated Screening Processes and an Expanding Terrorist Watchlist

In a recently released report, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee highlights the risks posed to national security by an overly broad and uncoordinated terrorist watchlist. The report emphasizes the need for effective targeting of changing threats, as well as proper maintenance and oversight of the watchlist and screening processes.

The size of the terrorist watchlist has grown substantially over the years, reaching about 1.8 million names as of November 2022, according to the committee. A CBS Reports investigation revealed that the list nearly doubled in size in just six years, now containing approximately 2 million names. However, it is worth noting that U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents make up only a small fraction of the names on the watchlist.

While the government states that there must be a “reasonable suspicion” to include someone on the watchlist, the exact criteria for inclusion remain undisclosed. The report highlights that the watchlist now includes not only individuals known or suspected to be terrorists, but also those connected to these individuals. This broadening of scope raises concerns about the inclusion of innocent individuals in the watchlist.

Furthermore, U.S. travelers can be subjected to at least 22 different screening processes, with some screenings being redundant among various agencies. This redundancy and lack of coordination contribute to confusion and frustration among individuals, who often struggle to understand why they are facing travel difficulties. The report emphasizes that the current system is opaque, leaving individuals with limited means to find out if they have been included on the watchlist.

The report calls for a comprehensive review of the watchlist enterprise and recommends that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provide Congress with a plan for reforming the redress process and enhancing transparency in the screening procedures. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, the committee’s chairman, emphasizes the importance of balancing national security efforts with the protection of civil liberties.

The DHS acknowledges the need to prioritize civil rights and liberties in its efforts to safeguard the nation. The department asserts that it has implemented measures to ensure these priorities are central to its work and is committed to making further improvements.

As the government continues to address the ongoing threats of terrorism, it is vital to strike a balance between effective security measures and safeguarding the rights and liberties of individuals. Enhancing the oversight and coordination of the watchlist and screening processes can improve the effectiveness of national security efforts while minimizing the risks of abuse and wrongful screening.

FAQs

What is the terrorist watchlist?

The terrorist watchlist is a database maintained by the government to identify individuals who are known or suspected to be involved in terrorist activities or connected to such individuals.

How large is the terrorist watchlist?

As of November 2022, the watchlist contained approximately 1.8 million names, but it has been growing over the years. According to a recent investigation, the list has nearly doubled in size in just six years, now reaching around 2 million names.

Who can be included in the terrorist watchlist?

The watchlist includes individuals who are known or suspected terrorists, as well as those connected to these individuals. While a majority of the names on the list are non-U.S. citizens, U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents also make up a small portion of the watchlist.

What are the risks of an uncoordinated watchlist and screening processes?

An uncoordinated watchlist and screening processes result in the inefficient allocation of limited national security resources. Additionally, the lack of oversight and redundant screenings can lead to the inclusion of innocent individuals in the watchlist and cause confusion and frustration among travelers.

What is being done to address these risks?

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has called for a review of the watchlist enterprise and is urging the Department of Homeland Security to provide a plan for reforming the redress process and enhancing transparency in the screening procedures. The government acknowledges the need to prioritize civil rights and liberties in its efforts to protect national security.