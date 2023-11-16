A Fierce Battle for Constitutional Supremacy

A dramatic legal showdown took place in the High Court of Justice, pitting the court against the government in a bitter fight for quasi-constitutional primacy. The marathon hearing lasted over 13 hours and saw all 15 justices of the court engaging in heated debates over Israel’s constitutional character.

The main focus of the debate revolved around two key questions. Firstly, whether the High Court has the authority to review Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, including the reasonableness limitation law. And secondly, whether this legislation goes against the court’s standard for striking down laws that severely damage Israel’s democratic character.

While the majority of justices expressed their belief that the court does possess this authority, even the more centrist and liberal justices were skeptical about the severity of the damage caused by the reasonableness law. Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, in particular, dismissed the idea of redefining the law through “interpretative” means, stating that it would blur the line between the court and the legislature.

During the hearing, Attorney Ilan Bombach, representing the government, aimed to challenge Hayut’s argument that the High Court can strike down a Basic Law that undermines Israel’s Jewish or democratic character. Bombach argued that the authority of the 1948 Declaration of Independence, which calls for the formation of a constitution, cannot bind future generations.

The issue of the Declaration of Independence’s constitutional weight sparked a back-and-forth between Hayut and several justices. Justices Alex Stein and Yechiel Meir Kasher questioned the source of authority for legislating Basic Laws, while Justice Uzi Vogelman highlighted the government’s contradictory stance. On one hand, they argued that the Declaration of Independence had no constitutional weight, but on the other hand, they claimed that the constitutional nature of Basic Laws protected them from being struck down.

Not all justices agreed with the court’s authority to strike down Basic Laws. Justices David Mintz and Noam Sohlberg expressed skepticism during arguments made by Attorney Aner Helman, who represented the attorney general in calling for the reasonableness law to be overturned. Sohlberg also cited former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak’s stance that only a full constitution would grant the court the power to strike down a Basic Law.

In response to these arguments, Hayut and other justices challenged the petitioners on whether the reasonableness limitation law truly posed such a threat to democratic principles as to warrant striking it down. They maintained that nullifying Basic Laws should only occur in cases where the essence of the state as a democratic country is at stake.

The courtroom battle for quasi-constitutional primacy continues, with the court and government engaged in a fierce fight over the interpretation of Israel’s constitutional character and the role of the High Court of Justice. As the arguments unfold, the fate of the reasonableness limitation law hangs in the balance.

