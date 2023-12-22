The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Desperate Struggle for Survival

In the war-torn region of Gaza, more than half a million people are facing severe hunger and starvation, representing a quarter of the population. This dire situation, detailed in a recent report by the United Nations and other agencies, sheds light on the devastating aftermath of Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza in response to an attack by Hamas. The scale of hunger and malnutrition surpasses even the near-famines witnessed in Afghanistan and Yemen.

Insufficient aid entering Gaza has been identified as the primary cause of this humanitarian crisis. The population’s hunger is increasing each day, with the risk of famine looming. Arif Husain, the chief economist for the U.N.’s World Food Program, remarks that the situation in Gaza is unlike anything he has seen before.

The impact of the war goes far beyond hunger. The conflict has forced over 1.9 million Gaza residents, more than 80% of the population, to flee their homes. Many of them are now crowded into U.N. shelters, lacking basic necessities and living in precarious conditions. Moreover, the health sector in Gaza has collapsed, as the majority of its facilities are no longer functional. Only nine out of 36 health facilities remain partially operational, all located in the south. Wounded patients lie untreated, and medical staff struggle to provide care with limited supplies.

The continuation of bombardment and fighting exacerbates the crisis, causing further destruction and hampering recovery efforts. However, amidst the chaos, there are international efforts to address this dire situation. U.N. Security Council members are currently negotiating an Arab-sponsored resolution to halt the fighting and facilitate increased aid deliveries.

The failure of initial attempts to ensure sufficient aid reaches Palestinians is evident. At the beginning of the war, Israel halted the delivery of essential supplies, including food, water, medicine, and fuel. Under U.S. pressure, a limited amount of aid was allowed into Gaza through Egypt. However, U.N. agencies report that only 10% of Gaza’s food needs have been met in recent weeks.

Although Israel has recently permitted more aid to enter through its Kerem Shalom crossing, an explosion at the Palestinian side of the crossing temporarily halted aid pickups. The blame for the blast remains disputed. Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog criticizes the U.N., emphasizing that aid delivery could be significantly increased if the organization fulfilled its responsibilities.

The report released by U.N. and nongovernmental agencies highlights the severity of the crisis, revealing that the entire population of Gaza is suffering from a food crisis. The number of people in catastrophic—starvation—levels has reached 576,600. Hunger affects nearly every person in Gaza. The lack of nourishment has weakened immune systems, putting the population at high risk of disease outbreaks.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to intensify, with both sides determined to achieve their objectives. Israel aims to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and secure the release of hostages captured during a previous attack. Meanwhile, Hamas showcases its formidable military capabilities by launching rockets at central Israel. While the United States supports Israel’s campaign, calls for greater efforts to protect civilians intensify.

This dire situation also has significant implications for healthcare in Gaza. The death toll continues to rise, reaching over 19,600 according to the Health Ministry, without distinguishing between civilian and combatant deaths. Hospitals and health facilities face extensive damage, with medical staff unable to provide adequate care. Ahli Hospital, for example, has become a place where patients are waiting to die.

The people of Gaza are trapped in a desperate struggle for basic survival. Their stories and struggles must not be forgotten, and urgent international action is necessary to alleviate their suffering and bring about a lasting resolution to the conflict.

