Protecting Yourself During Rocket Strikes: Safety Measures and Measures to Evacuate

As tensions between Israel and Hamas continue to escalate, it’s crucial for residents to be prepared and know what to do in the event of a rocket strike. While the IDF works to intercept rockets and neutralize threats, it’s important for individuals to take precautions to ensure their safety.

When a rocket siren sounds, the first and best option is to find shelter in a “protected space” or “safe room.” Many buildings in Israel, whether residential or commercial, are equipped with these rooms that are designed to withstand missile attacks. Some buildings have one collective shelter for all tenants, while others have reinforced rooms built into individual apartments and homes.

Additionally, there are public shelters, known as “miklat” in Hebrew, located throughout municipalities. These shelters are maintained by the local government and can be found on maps or lists provided by the municipalities themselves. It’s recommended to familiarize yourself with the location of public shelters in your area.

Tall office buildings and large public buildings often have designated safe rooms or areas where people can seek protection. It’s important to be aware of these designated areas within your vicinity.

The Eshkol Regional Council has advised residents to remain in their homes due to suspected security incidents in the area. It’s crucial to follow these instructions and stay indoors until further notice.

In the unfortunate event that you are caught outside during a rocket strike, try to find shelter in the nearest building or structure. Avoid open areas and seek cover behind solid objects, such as walls or cars, if no buildings are accessible.

It’s important to stay informed about the latest updates and instructions from local authorities and security agencies. Monitoring official channels and news sources will provide you with essential information and guidance during this challenging time.

Remember, the safety and well-being of individuals should always be the top priority. By taking these safety measures and staying vigilant, you can better protect yourself and your loved ones during rocket strikes.