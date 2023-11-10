Ancient Coins Found Underwater in Italy Unveil the Secrets of a Shipwreck

Italy, known for its rich historical heritage, has recently witnessed an extraordinary archaeological discovery. Tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins, estimated to be from the first half of the fourth century, were found underwater near the northeast shore of Sardinia. This remarkable finding suggests the presence of a 4th-century shipwreck, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the past.

The discovery began when a diver, exploring the coastal waters off Sardinia, noticed something metallic hidden among the sea grass. Sensing the significance of the find, the diver promptly alerted the authorities. Soon after, a team of divers from Italy’s culture ministry’s undersea archaeology department, accompanied by the art protection squad, was dispatched to the site to investigate further. Astonishing images and videos capturing the sheer magnitude of the discovery were shared by the ministry.

Although the exact number of coins unearthed is still unknown, initial estimates range from 30,000 to 50,000, based on their collective weight. The Italian culture ministry expressed their astonishment at the “exceptional and rare state of preservation” exhibited by the majority of the coins. Even the few that sustained damage managed to retain legible inscriptions, further adding to their historical value.

Authorities confirmed the presence of coinage from Constantine the Great, providing a solid basis for dating the treasure between 324 and 340 AD. This revelation sheds light on a significant period in Roman history, adding to our understanding of the cultural and economic developments during that time. The coins are currently being meticulously sorted and examined by experts, who remain captivated by their historical significance.

The discovery of this vast coin collection surpasses a similar finding from 2013 in the United Kingdom, where 22,888 coins were uncovered. It is regarded as one of the most significant coin discoveries in recent years, according to Luigi La Rocca, an official from the Sardinian archaeology department. La Rocca emphasized the importance of this finding, stating that it serves as “further evidence of the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage” preserved within the depths of our seas.

In addition to the coins, the shape and location of the seabed have given rise to speculation about potential nearby shipwreck remains. This exciting possibility opens up the potential for even more intriguing discoveries and deeper insights into maritime history.

