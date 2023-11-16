Devastating Flooding in Libya Causes Massive Casualties and Destruction

In a tragic turn of events, eastern Libya has been ravaged by unprecedented floods, resulting in the loss of over 3,000 lives and leaving another 10,000 people missing, according to officials. The scale of this disaster is unfathomable, with fears that the death toll could potentially reach thousands. The affected regions, including the city of Derna, have been declared disaster zones due to the inaccessibility caused by power and communication outages.

The flash floods were caused by the Mediterranean storm named Daniel, which led to the destruction of entire neighborhoods and countless homes in coastal towns. The intensity of the storm can be gauged by the fact that more than 16 inches of rain fell in just 24 hours in the city of Bayda. The cities of Al Marj, Susah, Shahat, and Al Bayda also experienced significant fatalities and damage.

The impact of this natural calamity has prompted urgent calls for humanitarian assistance from both national and international quarters. Georgette Gagnon, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Libya, expressed deep sadness over the severity of the storm’s impact and called for immediate support and assistance for those affected. The American embassy in Tripoli has also declared a state of humanitarian need in response to the devastating floods, pledging initial funding to support relief efforts. The embassy is working closely with Libyan authorities and U.N. partners to determine the most effective distribution of aid. Moreover, Libyan Americans have shown immense generosity and willingness to contribute resources, which will be directed by the Libyan authorities to address the most pressing needs.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many people have died in the flooding in Libya?

A: Over 3,000 people are estimated to have lost their lives in the devastating floods in eastern Libya.

Q: How many people are missing?

A: Approximately 10,000 people are currently missing in the aftermath of the flooding.

Q: Which areas were the worst affected?

A: The city of Derna suffered the most significant impact, with at least 700 confirmed deaths.

Q: What caused the flooding?

A: The widespread flooding was caused by the Mediterranean storm named Daniel.

Q: Has any international assistance been provided?

A: Yes, the American embassy in Tripoli has declared a state of humanitarian need and pledged initial funding to support relief efforts.

Q: How can individuals contribute to the relief efforts?

A: Libyan Americans can make private contributions, which will be directed by Libyan authorities to the areas where they are most needed.

Sources:

– [Source Title](URL)

– [Source Title](URL)