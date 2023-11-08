A cultural festival organized by supporters of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki turned violent in the southern city of Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday. The clashes between pro and anti-government groups resulted in at least 26 police officers being injured and over 200 opposition supporters arrested.

The chaos unfolded when around 200 protesters began throwing stones, bottles, and other objects at the police officers and participants of the pro-Isaias gathering. In response, law enforcement deployed nearly 300 personnel to the scene, but they found themselves caught in “massive violence” between the two groups. The intensity and extent of the violence took authorities by surprise.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the incident, asserting that “foreign conflicts must not be carried out in our country.” Both sides suffered casualties, with four participants and two opposition supporters among the injured.

This recent incident adds to the string of violent protests that have marred Eritrean cultural events, not only in Germany but also in other locations. In July, a clash at an Eritrean festival in the city of Giessen left 22 police officers injured. An altercation between Eritrean government supporters and opponents in Tel Aviv, Israel, in September resulted in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants.

The conflicts surrounding these gatherings shed light on the deep division within the Eritrean diaspora, with some supporting the government while others strongly opposing it. Thousands of Eritreans have fled to Europe, citing mistreatment by President Isaias’s repressive regime. Eritrea, often compared to the “North Korea” of Africa due to its authoritarian rule, has faced international sanctions for its involvement in regional conflicts.

As authorities investigate the recent violence in Germany, it remains imperative to find peaceful means to address the divisions within the Eritrean community and prevent such clashes from recurring.