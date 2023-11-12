In a series of violent clashes that erupted in Tel Aviv, over 150 people were injured, including 30 police officers, as rival Eritrean migrant groups clashed with one another and with law enforcement. The chaos ensued during a demonstration against an official Eritrean government event, which quickly escalated into hours of violence.

The injured individuals were taken to various medical centers, including the Ichilov Medical Center and the Wolfson Medical Center. Reports indicate that some of the seriously injured individuals suffered gunshot wounds, while others had stab wounds and head injuries. The violence was deemed a mass casualty incident on a scale not seen since the bombings during the Second Intifada.

Law enforcement fired in the air when protesters broke through police barriers, resulting in injuries. It is unclear if any civilians were armed. In attempts to disperse the crowd, police deployed stun grenades and tear gas. Both sides engaged in acts of violence, with rioters attacking officers and the police responding with batons.

The intensity of the unrest caught law enforcement off guard, as they were unprepared for the level of violence witnessed during the clashes. The Eritrean community had warned the police about potential disturbances ahead of time but claimed that their request to cancel the embassy event was ignored.

This incident is not the first outbreak of violence within the Eritrean migrant community. There have been past instances of conflict between those who support the regime in Eritrea and those who oppose it. In 2019, a regime supporter was fatally stabbed and beaten by fellow Eritrean community members in Tel Aviv.

Eritrea’s government has been criticized for its repressive policies, with some describing it as the “North Korea of Africa.” President Isaias Afwerki, who has led the country since its independence, has been accused of denying basic rights such as free press and free elections. Many young people are conscripted into indefinite military service.

As the situation evolves, there is growing scrutiny on how law enforcement handles these demonstrations. The clashes in Tel Aviv highlight the ongoing tensions within the Eritrean migrant community and the challenges they face in their new host countries.

(Note: This article is an imitation and does not contain factual sources.)