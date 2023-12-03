Chinese Fishing Boats Flood Philippine Waters, Raising Concerns

Dozens of Chinese fishing boats have been spotted swarming a reef off the coast of the Philippines, causing alarm among local authorities. The boats were seen scattered across Whitsun Reef, also known as Julian Felipe Reef, located approximately 320km west of Palawan Island.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported a significant increase in the number of Chinese vessels present at the reef. Initially, 111 “Chinese maritime militia vessels” were counted on November 13, but the number had grown to over 135 by the time the coastguard deployed patrol boats to the area.

Despite radio challenges issued by the Philippine Coast Guard, the Chinese boats did not respond. Manila condemned their presence as both “alarming” and “illegal”. The Chinese embassy in Manila has yet to comment on the situation.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In 2021, over 200 Chinese vessels at the same reef led to a tense diplomatic conflict between the Philippines and China. While Manila deemed their presence unlawful, Beijing claimed that the boats were seeking shelter during bad weather and had permission to be there.

The South China Sea region has long been a hotbed of territorial disputes. China claims vast portions of the sea, including islands and waters in close proximity to neighboring countries. Despite an international tribunal ruling against China’s claims, it has continued to strengthen its position by deploying patrol vessels and constructing artificial islands with military installations.

The Philippines, along with Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, also asserts claims to parts of the South China Sea. The area is believed to have significant petroleum reserves beneath its waters, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing disputes.

As a response to the increased Chinese presence, the Philippines has announced the establishment of a coastguard station on Thitu Island, the largest island it holds in the South China Sea. Equipped with advanced systems such as radar, satellite communication, coastal cameras, and vessel traffic management, the station aims to enhance the monitoring of Chinese vessels in the region. The station is set to be operational early next year.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the presence of Chinese fishing boats in Philippine waters alarming?

A: The presence of a large number of Chinese fishing boats in Philippine waters raises concerns about sovereignty and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Q: How many Chinese vessels were initially spotted at Whitsun Reef?

A: The Philippine Coast Guard initially reported 111 “Chinese maritime militia vessels” at Whitsun Reef.

Q: How many Chinese vessels were later counted by the coastguard?

A: The number of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef increased to over 135 by the time the coastguard deployed patrol boats to the area.

Q: What is the status of the territorial disputes in the South China Sea?

A: Several countries, including China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, have conflicting claims over islands and waters in the South China Sea.

Q: What is the purpose of the new coastguard station established by the Philippines?

A: The coastguard station on Thitu Island aims to improve the monitoring of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea by utilizing advanced systems such as radar, satellite communication, coastal cameras, and vessel traffic management.