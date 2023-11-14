UN Urges Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire in Gaza as Death Toll Rises

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, with devastating consequences for the people of Gaza. United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations have jointly issued a statement calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. While acknowledging the recent terror attack by Hamas, they condemn the “horrific killings” of civilians in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation faced by the Palestinian population.

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry reports that over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on October 7, with 4,102 of them being children. The death toll stands at a staggering 10,022. These numbers highlight the devastating impact of the ongoing violence on innocent civilians.

The international community has expressed growing concern over the situation in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the region, including stops in Turkey, Jordan, and Iraq, underscores the urgency of finding a resolution. Turkey, critical of Israel, has called for a cease-fire and supports a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to carry out military operations against Hamas. The IDF has taken control of a Hamas compound and targeted over 450 aerial sites, including observation posts, training areas, and underground tunnels. The military confirms that Hamas operatives have been killed in these operations.

The scale of the violence and destruction in Gaza is deeply distressing. The civilian population, already suffering from food and water shortages, lack of medical supplies, and power outages, is bearing the brunt of this conflict. The joint statement by UN agencies and humanitarian organizations emphasizes the urgent need for a humanitarian cease-fire to provide basic necessities to the 2.2 million Palestinians affected by the violence.

FAQ

What is the current death toll in Gaza?

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including 4,102 children.

What is the international community’s response to the conflict?

The international community, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has expressed growing concern about the situation in Gaza. Turkey has called for a cease-fire and supports a two-state solution.

What military actions have been taken by the Israel Defense Forces?

The IDF has targeted a Hamas compound and struck over 450 aerial sites, including observation posts, training areas, and underground tunnels. Hamas operatives have been reported killed in these operations.

What is the urgent call from UN agencies and humanitarian organizations?

UN agencies and humanitarian organizations have jointly issued a statement calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the lack of food, water, medicine, electricity, and fuel for 2.2 million Palestinians affected by the violence.