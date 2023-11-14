Outrage in Spain as Journalist Faces Unwanted Touching during Live Broadcast

Spanish government officials are expressing their outrage after a shocking incident where a journalist was touched inappropriately while broadcasting live. Isa Balado, a journalist from the broadcaster Cuatro, was reporting on a robbery in central Madrid when a man approached her. In a video that circulated online, the man can be seen reaching out to touch her bottom and then interrupting her report to ask which television channel she worked for.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation across Spain, with many people using the hashtag #SeAcabó (it’s over) to express their outrage. This hashtag has gained prominence in Spain as the country grapples with the fallout from a similar incident involving Luis Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss at the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony last month.

The acting equality minister, Irene Montero, took to social media to highlight the issue. She wrote, “Non-consensual touching is sexual violence, and we say enough to impunity.” Yolanda Díaz, the acting labour minister and second deputy prime minister, called for the perpetrator to be punished, emphasizing that such acts stem from deeply ingrained machismo culture.

Police have since arrested a 25-year-old man for sexually assaulting the reporter. Despite the incident, Balado continued with her report on the robbery, informing the man that she was live on camera. The host of the show, Nacho Abad, who interrupted her, offered his apologies.

In a confrontational moment, Balado engaged in a conversation with the man, questioning his actions while reminding him of her professional role. However, the man denied touching her and continued to insist on his innocence. As he left, he even reached out to touch her hair. The incident left both Balado and the show’s host stunned and angered.

Balado later revealed that the man had been lingering in the street, harassing other women as well. The company that owns the broadcaster promptly called the police, and they arrived at the scene within minutes. Mediaset España, the company, expressed its full support for Balado and denounced the intolerable situation she had to endure.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation on social media about everyday sexism in Spain. Many people praised Balado’s professionalism and condemned the incident as an example of behavior that should no longer be tolerated. This incident, along with others in recent weeks, has fueled a growing reckoning against everyday sexism in the country. It serves as a stark reminder that lasting change can only be achieved through the lens of feminism.

