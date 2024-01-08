Outrage in Iran over Punishment for Defying Hijab Rule

The recent punishment of an Iranian woman for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab has sparked widespread shock and disapproval. Roya Heshmati, the woman in question, was subjected to flogging as a consequence of her refusal.

Heshmati’s lawyer, Mazyar Tataei, revealed that she was apprehended by the morality police in April. During this time, her mobile phone and laptop were confiscated, and she was detained for 11 days. Initially, Heshmati received a sentence of 13 years and nine months in prison, a heavy fine, and 148 lashes. However, after a review, the penalty was reduced to 12,500,000 rials and 74 lashes.

Despite the ordeal she faced, Heshmati bravely shared her story on Instagram, sparking a significant response from the public. She recounted how she removed her headscarf upon entering the courtroom, rejecting the authority’s attempt to impose it on her. Unfortunately, she was eventually forced to wear the headscarf, shackled to a bed in a grim room, and mercilessly whipped on various parts of her body.

Throughout the flogging, Heshmati whispered empowering words, symbolizing her defiance and resilience. She was later taken before a judge, who, rather than addressing the injustice, callously suggested she leave the country if she desired to live differently. Despite this, Heshmati remained resolute, emphasizing the importance of law and steadfast resistance.

In an attempt to discredit Heshmati, the Mizan News Agency, connected to Iran’s judiciary system, claimed she engaged in “behaviors outside the norm” and appeared in an “inappropriate condition” on the streets of Tehran. These statements likely reference a picture of her without a headscarf, wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and a long skirt.

Following the news of Heshmati’s punishment, numerous individuals, including artist and politician Zahra Rahnavard, criticized the Iranian authorities for their violence and brutality. Rahnavard condemned the governance and expressed her admiration for Heshmati’s defiance.

In response to the overwhelming support and attention she received, Heshmati expressed gratitude on Instagram but also announced her decision to deactivate her social media accounts. She emphasized that she is not a public figure and wished to avoid unnecessary controversy.

