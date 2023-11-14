Outrage in India as Teacher Encourages Violence Against Muslim Student

In a shocking incident at a school in Uttar Pradesh, India, a teacher has been caught on video subjecting a seven-year-old Muslim student to degrading treatment. The viral video shows Trapta Tyagi, the teacher at Neha Public School, making Islamophobic remarks and encouraging his classmates to slap the young student.

The incident, which took place on Thursday in Kubbapur village, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation on social media. The video shows the victim, Mohammad Altamash, standing in front of the class, visibly terrified and crying, as the teacher instructs his classmates to slap him.

According to Altamash’s parents, the teacher justified his actions by claiming that the young student had not memorized his lessons. However, the parents vehemently deny this accusation, stating that their son is diligent and receives private tuition to excel in his studies.

This incident is not an isolated one, as another student from the same family was subjected to similar treatment recently for failing to memorize his lessons. The parents believe that this treatment is a result of the growing hostility and hate being spread against Muslims in India.

The video has elicited strong reactions from social media users, who have expressed their anger at the teacher’s behavior and the normalization of Islamophobia in schools. Many are calling attention to the fact that while India may have achieved remarkable scientific advancements, basic rights for Muslims are still lacking.

As the video continues to circulate online, the police have urged users not to share it. The authorities have also assured that a case will be filed after documenting statements from Altamash and his parents.

The incident has highlighted the urgent need for measures to combat Islamophobia and promote tolerance and inclusivity in Indian schools. This incident is not just an isolated act of cruelty but a reflection of a society that has normalized hostility and hate against a minority population.

