Outrage in India as Teacher Encourages Students to Harm Classmate

India is reeling from widespread outrage after a disturbing incident in which a teacher prompted her students to physically harm their 7-year-old classmate, who happens to be Muslim. The incident, which occurred in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was captured on video and has gained significant attention.

The distressing footage shows the young boy standing in fear as his classmates take turns slapping him, while the teacher instructs them to do it “properly.” Throughout the ordeal, the boy can be heard crying, and a man can be heard laughing callously.

According to Satyanarayan Prajapat, the superintendent of police in Muzaffarnagar, the teacher justified this act of violence by claiming that the boy had failed to remember his times tables. Shockingly, she also made derogatory references to the boy’s religion during the incident.

The local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, and a case has been registered against the teacher. The school, where the incident took place, has been ordered to shut down temporarily by district officials. It is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of the students involved.

This appalling incident has sparked anger and upset throughout India, a country known for its diverse population and status as the world’s largest democracy. Amidst concerns about the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindu nationalist policies, communal tensions and fears of alienation among minority groups have intensified. Prominent opposition politician Rahul Gandhi condemned the teacher’s actions, stating that she was sowing the seeds of discrimination in innocent children’s minds.

While the BJP has not directly responded to Gandhi’s statements, the party has consistently proclaimed its commitment to treating all citizens equally and rejecting discrimination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a trip to the United States, emphasized that there is “absolutely no space” for discrimination in India.

Indian law does not explicitly define corporal punishment targeting children, but the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment. It is disheartening that such an act of violence could take place within the confines of a school, a place that should prioritize nurturing and educating children.

The teacher involved in this incident offered a twisted justification for her actions, claiming that the boy’s father had requested she discipline him. She alleged that her physical disability prevented her from directly carrying out the punishment, so she enlisted the help of other students. Such an explanation only serves to highlight the need for better safeguards to protect children from such acts of violence.

This incident is a vivid reminder of the growing communal tensions in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where the incident occurred. The state’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, who came from a Hindu-monk background, has faced criticism for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that favor Hindus. These divisive policies and the rise of hate crimes against minorities in recent years, as highlighted by economist Deepankar Basu’s study, underscore the urgent need for unity and tolerance in Indian society.

As the investigation into this distressing incident unfolds, it is crucial for authorities to take appropriate action and ensure justice for the young boy who endured such trauma. It is essential that schools in India prioritize fostering an inclusive and safe environment for all students, regardless of their religion or background. Only by doing so can we hope to create a society where every child can learn and grow without fear or prejudice.

