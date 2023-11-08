The Israeli assault on Gaza has ignited widespread outrage across the Arab world, reaching new levels of anger with the bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital that claimed the lives of over 400 people. This incident has pushed protesters to take to the streets, expressing their frustration with the West and its unwavering support for Israel, disregarding the inhumane violence inflicted upon Gaza for years.

In cities like Beirut, Tunis, and Cairo, crowds confronted tear gas and water cannons while denouncing the “allies of Zionists.” As popular anger continues to rise, people in the streets are rejecting Western foreign policy and its attempts to exert influence through soft power means.

Soft power is an important aspect of international relations as countries vie for influence in a changing global landscape. While traditional powers like Europe and the US have long held sway, emerging players like China, India, and Russia are challenging their dominance. However, as anger grows over the West’s support for Israel amid the bombardment of Gaza, activists in the region are questioning Western hypocrisy and favoritism.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, it is important to note that many individuals in Tunisia see the Western presence in their country as an extension of colonization, and they predict that anti-Western sentiments will spread. The perception is that the West prioritizes Israeli lives over Arab and Muslim lives, sparking calls to address the issue of colonization openly and honestly.

The strong diplomatic relationship between Israel and the US, which provides annual military aid of $3.3 billion, has only intensified the anger. US President Joe Biden’s public show of support for Israel during his visit further reinforced the perception of Western bias.

While Western soft power still retains certain cultural appeal, the tension between this cultural pull and regional policies is causing skepticism among people in the Middle East and North Africa. There is a growing pushback against Western influence in Tunisia, demonstrated by the influential anticorruption NGO, I Watch, refusing US funding due to its support for Israel. Moreover, a proposed law restricting NGOs’ independence is gaining momentum as society sees them as Trojan Horses for Western influence.

The recent surge in advertisements for Russia Today suggests that international competitors may be sensing an opportunity to fill the void left by declining European media influence.

In conclusion, the current conflict between Israel and Gaza has not only deepened the anger towards the West but has also raised questions about the effectiveness and credibility of Western soft power in the Arab world. The rejection of Western influence in the region may have far-reaching consequences for international relations and the balance of power.