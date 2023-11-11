Outrage Grows as Gaza Hospital Bombing Sparks Protests and Anti-Western Sentiment

Amidst the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, the bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital has triggered widespread outrage across the Arab world. The hospital attack, which resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people, has pushed anger to a new level. Demonstrators have taken to the streets in cities like Beirut, Tunis, and Cairo, protesting against what they perceive as the West’s unwavering support for Israel and its failure to acknowledge the inhuman violence inflicted upon Gaza.

Protesters have voiced their rejection of Western foreign policy and its attempt to exert influence through various forms of soft power. Soft power initiatives include cultural centers, civil society funding, educational outreach, cultural events, and the promotion of Western cultural products. As power dynamics in the world shift, with countries like China, India, and Russia vying for influence alongside traditional European and US powers, soft power has become as significant as military and security cooperation.

Amidst growing anger over the West’s unequivocal support for Israel in its bombardment of Gaza, activists in the region are increasingly critical, highlighting Western hypocrisy in prioritizing Israeli lives over their own. Many Tunisians view the Western presence in their country as an extension of the legacy of colonization. Anti-Western sentiments are predicted to spread as Tunisian activist Henda Chennaoui and others see the Israel-Gaza conflict as another chapter in the long history of Western colonization.

The United States, in particular, maintains a strong bond with Israel, providing the country with $3.3 billion in military aid annually. US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Israel further demonstrated this unwavering support. Biden’s remarks during a public appearance alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to dismiss Israeli responsibility for the al-Ahli Hospital attack, resulting in Netanyahu expressing gratitude for the President’s support.

According to Gala Riani, the head of strategic intelligence at S-RM, Biden’s public show of support for Israel represents a series of policies that have fueled wariness of Western soft power advances. This wariness has roots stretching back to events such as the invasion of Iraq 20 years ago and former President Barack Obama’s pivot away from the Middle East. Nonetheless, the US still maintains a certain level of cultural influence in the region, albeit complicated by its regional policies that many in the Middle East and North Africa take issue with.

Pushback against Western influence is building not only in Tunisia but throughout the MENA region. In Tunisia, the influential anticorruption NGO, I Watch, announced its decision to reject US funding due to its support for Israel. Additionally, a proposed law aiming to limit the independence of local NGOs is gaining momentum as society perceives many of these organizations as Trojan Horses for Western influence and double standards. European NGO employees in Tunisia have expressed frustration over the donor government’s support for Israel, leading to protests and vandalism targeting their office.

Furthermore, there has been a surge in advertisements for the Russia Today news channel since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, indicating a potential competition in the traditionally European-dominated media landscape. Tunisian essayist and commentator Hatem Nafti believes that it will be challenging for the West to recover from the current situation, as it undermines causes such as liberal democracy and human rights. Actions taken by Europe and the US in relation to Israel have made it nearly impossible to counter the arguments of autocratic regimes that claim the West’s concern for democracy and rights only extends to people of European descent.

The impact of this sentiment goes beyond politics, reaching individuals and families. Many families in the region have at least one member living in Europe, who then transmit their experiences and observations back to their families, fueling further discontent with Europe’s perceived double standards.

Note: The original article does not include sources.