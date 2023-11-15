Bear Conservation Efforts Spark Outrage After Tragic Shooting Incident in Italy

Outrage has erupted among animal rights groups and local politicians in Italy following the heart-wrenching killing of a beloved mother bear named Amarena. The shocking incident took place in San Benedetto dei Marsi, just outside the Abruzzo National Park in central Italy. The park authorities confirmed that a resident shot the brown bear, resulting in widespread condemnation.

Amarena’s 4-year-old cub, Juan Carrito, gained worldwide attention in 2021 when he broke into a local bakery and devoured a substantial amount of biscuits. This mischievous act brought the pair into the limelight, captivating the public’s fascination with their intriguing antics.

Tragically, the majestic Marsican brown bear, an endangered species in Italy with fewer than 60 remaining, met a devastating end. The park veterinarians, together with the emergency team, rushed to the scene. However, they could only confirm Amarena’s demise due to the severity of her injury, leaving conservationists and nature enthusiasts stunned.

The killing of Amarena is currently under investigation as a serious crime, given the endangered status of the species. The 56-year-old man responsible for the tragedy has been apprehended by local authorities, ensuring that the incident is thoroughly examined.

This heartrending event deeply impacts the bear population, as Amarena was one of the most prolific females the park has ever seen. The loss of such a crucial member highlights the urgent need for stricter measures to protect and preserve these endangered creatures.

The prosecutor’s office in Avezzano, led by Maurizio Maria Cerrato, has initiated an investigation into this devastating killing. The act goes against the 544bis penal code, which deals with the cruel murder of an animal without legal justification. If found guilty, the perpetrator could face a prison sentence ranging from four months to two years.

In a statement to CNN, the man claimed that he acted out of fear and did not intend to harm the bear. However, his impulse-driven action has sparked a wave of anger among animal rights advocates, who argue that there was no valid reason for taking such a drastic step.

Sadly, this unfortunate incident follows the earlier tragedy of Juan Carrito, Amarena’s infamous biscuit-stealing cub. Juan Carrito lost his life after being struck by a car earlier this year. Thankfully, Amarena’s current young cubs were discovered after an extensive search and are now safely in the care of park authorities.

Italy’s Environment Minister, Gilberto Pichetto, has expressed deep concern over the killing, emphasizing the need for a swift investigation. Pichetto also underscored the importance of coordination between various entities involved to ensure the safety and freedom of the bear cubs.

Bear conservation in Italy faces considerable challenges, as evidenced by the number of bear killings since 2010. Out of the 15 bears that have lost their lives, three have been tragically killed in the Abruzzo region. These distressing incidents highlight the pressing need for strengthened protection measures.

In an unrelated case, a 17-year-old bear in the northern region of Trento faced a death sentence after fatally injuring a jogger. However, the bear received a temporary reprieve, and authorities have successfully captured it.

The tragic shooting of Amarena is a somber reminder of the relentless battle to protect endangered species. It is essential to reflect on the consequences of our actions and collectively work towards creating a safer environment for these remarkable creatures who share our planet.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the Marsican brown bear?

The Marsican brown bear, also known as the Apennine brown bear, is a subspecies of the brown bear found in central Italy.

2. How many Marsican brown bears are left in Italy?

There are currently fewer than 60 Marsican brown bears remaining in Italy, making them an endangered species.

3. What are the implications for killing an endangered species in Italy?

The killing of an endangered species in Italy is considered a serious crime and is subject to legal investigation. Offenders may face imprisonment if convicted.

4. How was the perpetrator caught after shooting Amarena?

The man responsible for shooting Amarena, the mother bear, was turned over to local police following the incident.

5. How are Amarena’s current cubs being cared for?

Amarena’s surviving cubs were found and are currently under the protection and care of park authorities.

Sources:

1. [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)