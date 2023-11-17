Outrage as Iranian President Arrives in NYC Amidst Calls for Ban

Amidst escalating tensions, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the United Nations has sparked outrage and calls for a ban. Raisi, who has been accused of sponsoring planned assassinations of American citizens, arrived in New York City on Monday and is set to address the General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Critics argue that allowing Raisi to speak at the U.N. legitimizes a leader with a history of human rights abuses and terrorist activities. Lisa Daftari, editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk, condemned Raisi’s presence, stating, “Why would the U.S. allow for the whitewashing of such heinous crimes to offer an invitation to a man who should be marginalized and condemned instead?”

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned Raisi for his role in the massacre of political prisoners in 1988 and the slaughter of Iranian demonstrators in 2019. Republican Senators have now introduced legislation to ban Raisi from entering the United States, citing his support for terrorism and desire to kill American citizens.

While the State Department has highlighted its obligation to issue visas to U.N. member state representatives, it has also emphasized its commitment to protecting and defending all Americans. The United Nations has refrained from commenting on the proposed bill in the U.S. legislature but acknowledged the U.S.’s rights to control its borders.

The controversy surrounding Raisi’s visit has extended to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which reportedly invited him to speak. This has garnered further criticism from Iranian-Americans and human rights activists. The CFR has not responded to queries regarding the reported appearance of Raisi.

In response to the CFR event, the State Department spokesperson urged organizations to hold Raisi accountable for spreading mistruths and called for access to truthful, accurate information.

As Raisi addresses the U.N., Iranian-American organizations and groups are planning protests outside the headquarters in Manhattan, voicing their opposition to his presence.

With tensions running high and concerns about Raisi’s past actions, the international community awaits the outcome of Tuesday’s address, which has the potential to shape future relations between Iran and the United States.

FAQ

What has Iran President Ebrahim Raisi been accused of?

Raisi has been accused of sponsoring planned assassinations of American citizens and has a record of human rights abuses and support for terrorism.

Why are there calls to ban Raisi from entering the United States and speaking at the U.N.?

Critics argue that allowing Raisi to speak at the U.N. legitimizes a leader with a history of human rights abuses and terrorist activities, and it whitewashes his heinous crimes.

What is the response from the U.S. government?

While the State Department has highlighted its obligation to issue visas to U.N. member state representatives, it has also emphasized its commitment to protecting and defending all Americans. Republican Senators have introduced legislation to ban Raisi from entering the United States.

What is the Council on Foreign Relations’ role in this controversy?

The CFR reportedly invited Raisi to speak, which has drawn criticism from Iranian-Americans and human rights activists. The CFR has not responded to queries regarding the reported appearance of Raisi.