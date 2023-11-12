A Devastating Wildfire Ravages Tenerife, Threatening Lives and Local Economy

A catastrophic and uncontrolled wildfire is wreaking havoc on the beautiful island of Tenerife, part of the Spanish Canary Islands. This devastating blaze has already consumed thousands of acres of land and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 residents, leaving them in a state of distress and uncertainty.

Regional President Fernando Clavijo expressed the severity of the situation, stating that it is one of the most challenging wildfires the Canary Islands have faced in the last four decades. The flames have created a dangerous 30-kilometer perimeter, making it incredibly difficult for the courageous firefighters and military personnel, totaling 250, to control and extinguish the fire.

The combination of extreme temperatures on the island and specific weather conditions caused by the fire have created a nightmarish situation resembling an inferno. The blaze has turned the affected area into a virtual oven, intensifying the danger and adding to the complexity of combatting the fire.

To make matters worse, the wildfire is concentrated in a rugged and mountainous region, making access for emergency responders and firefighters arduous and challenging. Spanish authorities are working relentlessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to more densely populated areas. Santa Cruz, the main town on the island, is situated approximately 20 kilometers away from the raging inferno.

Currently, the fire poses a significant threat to six municipalities. As a result, approximately 7,600 residents have either been evacuated or instructed to remain indoors due to the hazardous air quality caused by the smoke and ash. Despite the tireless efforts of the brave firefighters, the fire still remains out of control.

Tenerife, known as a prime tourist destination, attracts visitors from around the world with its stunning landscapes and attractions. The island’s tourism office reassures the public that the fire has not affected the main tourist areas or cities. Visitors can still expect business as usual in accommodations, beaches, and other popular tourist spots located near the coast and in the midlands.

However, in an effort to ensure safety, access to the Teide National Park, one of the island’s most important tourist attractions after its beaches, has been closed to the public. Additionally, all tourist facilities surrounding the Teide volcano area, including accommodations and even the Astrophysics Institute of the Canary Islands, are being evacuated.

The ongoing wildfire is expected to result in further evacuations in the coming hours, particularly in neighborhoods situated on the north side of the island where the fire is most intense.

Temperatures in the Canary Islands have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days, exacerbating the already dire situation. The forecast predicts that temperatures will rise again on Saturday, compounding the challenges faced in combating the fire.

This wildfire has the potential to be the worst to hit Spain this summer, as the country continues to grapple with severe drought conditions. Last month, a fire on the nearby La Palma island led to the evacuation of over 2,000 individuals and caused significant damage to approximately 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) of land.

Spain has experienced a staggering number of wildfires this year, with nearly 64,000 hectares (158,000 acres) of land burned in the first seven months alone, according to data from the Spanish government. This figure represents the third-highest in the last ten years. In fact, Spain accounted for almost 40% of the total 2 million acres burned in the European Union in 2022, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

As the brave firefighters and emergency responders continue their valiant efforts to contain the raging flames, it is crucial for everyone to prioritize safety and heed the instructions of local authorities. Our thoughts are with the affected residents and businesses, and we hope for a swift resolution to this devastating wildfire.

