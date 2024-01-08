New Trial Begins for Ousman Sonko, Former Gambian Minister

A highly-anticipated trial has commenced in Switzerland for Ousman Sonko, a former Gambian interior minister who has been charged with crimes against humanity. Sonko, who fled to Switzerland in 2016 following the downfall of Gambian president Yahya Jammeh’s repressive regime, stands accused of his alleged involvement in killings, rape, and torture.

The trial, taking place in Bellinzona, Switzerland, marks the first-time a high-ranking government official is being prosecuted under the principle of universal jurisdiction in Europe. Universal jurisdiction allows countries to prosecute individuals on their territory for crimes committed elsewhere, emphasizing the commitment to holding perpetrators accountable regardless of borders.

The charge sheet against Sonko is extensive, detailing his alleged participation in, or ordering of, politically motivated killings, torture, and rape. If convicted, he could face charges of crimes against humanity under Swiss law. To build their case, Swiss investigators traveled to The Gambia and interviewed numerous victims and witnesses, nine of whom will testify in court.

Sonko’s role as interior minister made him responsible for the security services, including a group called “the Junglers,” which was implicated in sinister activities. His decision to seek asylum in Switzerland led to his subsequent arrest after Trial International, a non-governmental organization, provided evidence of his alleged involvement in human rights abuses.

This trial represents a significant step in the pursuit of justice for victims of Mr. Jammeh’s regime. Several other countries have also begun legal proceedings against former members of the regime, highlighting the global effort to hold accountable those implicated in human rights violations. While The Gambia has initiated its own transitional justice process, progress has been slow, fueling the need for international intervention to ensure justice for the victims.

The trial is expected to last a month, with a verdict anticipated in March. For the victims, testifying in court is seen as an opportunity for healing and obtaining long-awaited answers. If the court reaches a guilty verdict, it will provide a sense of relief and closure for those who have suffered under the repressive regime.

