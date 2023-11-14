The Human Cost of Conflict: Rising Violence in the West Bank

At 8.30 on Friday morning, the streets of Jenin were filled with mourners. Dozens of young men, dressed in black baseball caps and jeans, stood in silence, Hamas headbands tightly secured around their foreheads. Inside the morgue, a metal door creaked open, revealing a corpse draped in the iconic green flag of Hamas. Another body, wrapped in the black flag of Islamic Jihad, followed. And then another.

As the Israeli offensive in Gaza continues, violence in the occupied West Bank is escalating rapidly. On Thursday alone, 19 Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), 14 of them in Jenin. The casualties ranged from 15 to 40 years old and included innocent civilians. Since October 7th, Israeli forces have killed 167 Palestinians in the West Bank, while Israeli settlers have killed a further eight, including one child. Three Israelis have died in attacks by Palestinians, according to the UN.

Jenin, a stronghold of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, has long been a hotspot for clashes with Israeli security forces. The town’s main refugee camp was the site of a major operation in July, and tensions have been simmering throughout the summer. However, in recent weeks, violence in Jenin has reached unparalleled levels.

The Israeli media reports that the IDF launched a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin on Thursday, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire. “I have never seen anything like these days,” said Ayman Zaid, a nursing supervisor at Jenin’s main hospital. “Casualties were bleeding out on the streets.”

Hamed Fayed, 19, lost his life during the fighting. He was shot in the narrow streets near the hospital. A friend of the young man, who chose to remain anonymous, described the intensity of the battle. “Most of the martyrs were killed by drones, but there was very close combat,” he said. “Hamed went to shoot an [Israeli] sniper, but the sniper shot him.”

In the aftermath of the conflict, grief and determination emanated from the people of Jenin. “We are carrying our weapons to be martyred,” stated the friend of the fallen fighter, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to their cause. “Our wish is to be martyred. But I miss him, of course.”

The IDF justifies its operations and the extensive arrests carried out in the West Bank as necessary measures to prevent further terrorist attacks. Israeli intelligence officials claim that many of those detained are members of Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by multiple nations.

As Hamed Fayed’s lifeless body was carried back to his family home, the narrow alleyway echoed with cries of sorrow. Tearful relatives briefly welcomed the corpse before armed men, firing their weapons into the air, continued the journey to the cemetery.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to crush Hamas and eradicate its leadership and members to prevent future attacks. However, eliminating this long-established organization proves to be a complex task. Though only present in certain pockets of the West Bank, Hamas and Islamic Jihad can still muster significant numbers of fighters for both terrorist acts and conventional warfare.

On Friday morning, the streets of Jenin witnessed a procession of mourners carrying the lifeless bodies of their fellow Palestinians. The city was adorned with posters of the deceased “martyrs,” while slogans glorifying their deaths filled the air. Armed young men, mostly wearing the distinctive green headbands of Hamas or the black headbands of Islamic Jihad, stood clustered on street corners, their features exposed for all to see.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, it becomes increasingly clear that the West Bank finds itself caught in the crossfire of a conflict that shows no signs of abating. As tensions escalate and violence rises, innocent civilians bear the brunt of the consequences.

Frequently Asked Questions