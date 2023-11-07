Inaction and Frustration: Families of Gaza Hostages Demand Answers

Families of the 224 hostages believed to be held in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terrorists held a press conference to express their frustration with the government’s inaction and lack of communication regarding the efforts to secure the release of their loved ones. The event, held at the Tel Aviv Museum plaza, saw participants chanting “Free them now!” and pleading for support from global human rights groups.

The families have been enduring an agonizing wait of 20 days, during which they have been kept in the dark about the conditions of their relatives and their well-being. Meirav Leshem-Gonen, whose daughter Romi was kidnapped, emotionally expressed the impatience and anguish felt by the families. “Twenty days. Can you imagine? Because we’re living it day after day, all of us,” she said.

Eyal Eshel, whose daughter Roni is among the hostages, also voiced his dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation. He questioned the government’s lack of transparency and demanded answers about his daughter’s fate. “Twenty days and the government of Israel is mute. Twenty days and nobody is telling us what happened to her, what her fate was,” he said.

In addition to their frustrations, the families criticized Gal Hirsch, the government’s point-person in hostage talks, for his ineffective communication and lack of progress. They urged him to either bring the hostages back or hand over the responsibility to someone else.

The rally in Tel Aviv was not the only demonstration demanding action. In New York City’s Times Square, the Israeli-American Council set up an empty Shabbat table to symbolize the 224 hostages still in captivity. The plight of the hostages has garnered attention not only from their families but also from countries abroad whose citizens are among those held in Gaza.

The government now faces mounting pressure to take decisive action, not just from the affected families but also from foreign nations that have privately urged Jerusalem to postpone any military intervention for diplomatic efforts to be pursued further.

The families’ demands for answers and immediate action highlight the urgent need for the government and relevant authorities to address this crisis and bring the hostages back safely to their homes. The emotional toll on the families cannot be overstated, and their patience has reached its limit. The time to act is now.