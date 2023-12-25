Pope Calls for Peace Amidst Wars at Christmas Mass

Pope Francis has delivered a powerful message of peace during his Christmas Eve Mass, emphasizing that Jesus’s message of peace is often overshadowed by the devastating consequences of war. The pontiff lamented the continuous violence and war that plague the world, preventing the Prince of Peace from finding room in the hearts of people. With Israel’s deadliest-ever war on Gaza casting its shadow, Pope Francis urged for an end to the “futile logic of war” and the pursuit of worldly success and consumerism, which he denounced as idolatry. The message of love, he emphasized, has the power to change history.

The town of Bethlehem, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, has scaled back its annual Christmas celebrations as a result of the ongoing conflict. Canceling the festive lights, marching bands, and giant Christmas tree, the town is sobered by the reality of the lives lost in the conflict. Sentiments of mourning and sorrow are evident among the residents, who find it challenging to celebrate while their people suffer.

The pope’s poignant words were spoken just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his commitment to continue fighting in Gaza. The toll of the war on Gaza has been devastating, with the Maghazi refugee camp being hit particularly hard. The death toll has surpassed 20,000, the majority being women and children.

Pope Francis, along with other Christian leaders, has consistently called for an end to the violence in Gaza and has advocated for peace and the release of captives. The overall atmosphere in Bethlehem is somber, with prayers being offered for not only a ceasefire but a genuine end to violence. The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, expressed his concern for the Christian community in Gaza, which is suffering in the midst of the conflict.

As Christmas Day approaches, Pope Francis will deliver his annual “Urbi et Orbi” message and blessing, offering hope and encouragement to the world. In these challenging times, it is a reminder that the message of peace and love is needed more than ever.

