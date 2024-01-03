China’s Revolutionary New Aircraft Carrier Nears Completion

China’s highly anticipated aircraft carrier, Fujian, is rapidly approaching completion, as revealed in newly released official visuals by Chinese state media. The images showcase the carrier’s advanced design, highlighting its imminent sea trials.

Unlike its predecessors, Fujian stands out as the first carrier that has been entirely designed by the Chinese military. It also holds the distinction of being the inaugural carrier of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to utilize catapults for launching aircraft, rather than relying on a ski jump. This catapult-assisted takeoff but arrested recovery (CATOBAR) setup signifies a significant advancement for China’s naval capabilities.

The video footage, released by China’s state-run CCTV network, provides a rare head-on view of Fujian during a recent mooring test. The visuals exhibit a near-complete carrier, emphasizing the installation of three flight deck catapults, including two bow catapults and one waist catapult. The imagery also features a mock-up Shenyang J-15 fighter on the rear of the flight deck. While the full airwing composition remains undisclosed, it is expected that the carrier will house the J-15T, a variant of the J-15 designed for catapult launches, along with the stealthy Shenyang J-35 fighter and the KJ-600 carrier-based airborne early warning and control aircraft. Various helicopters and stealthy drones are also likely to be integrated into Fujian’s air wing.

One notable advantage of Fujian’s CATOBAR setup is the use of an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) instead of traditional steam-powered catapults. EMALS offers numerous benefits, such as increased sortie-generation rates due to faster reset times and a simplified launch mechanism. While the technology is relatively new, China’s extensive land-based testing of EMALS systems demonstrates the country’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge naval technology.

The recent unveiling of Fujian’s catapults, combined with previous footage of catapult testing, indicates that sea trials are on the horizon. As Fujian enters its final fitting at Shanghai’s Changxing Jiangnan shipyard, experts suggest that the carrier’s time in dry dock may involve hull cleaning and addressing any known issues before embarking on the crucial sea trials. These trials will play a pivotal role in fine-tuning Fujian’s performance and paving the way for its future deployment with the PLAN, potentially as early as 2025.

FAQ:

What distinguishes Fujian from previous Chinese aircraft carriers?

Fujian is the first carrier entirely designed by the Chinese military and incorporates catapult-assisted takeoff but arrested recovery (CATOBAR) capabilities, a departure from the ski jump launching system used in other Chinese carriers. What aircraft are expected to be part of Fujian’s air wing?

Fujian’s air wing is likely to consist of the J-15T fighter, a variant designed specifically for catapult launches, as well as the stealthy Shenyang J-35 fighter and the KJ-600 carrier-based airborne early warning and control aircraft. Various helicopters and stealthy drones are also anticipated. Why is Fujian in dry dock?

While the exact reason for Fujian’s dry dock stay is unknown, it is common for large ships to undergo final hull cleaning and address known issues before commencing sea trials. When will Fujian be handed over to the PLAN? The handover of Fujian to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is projected to occur around 2025, following successful sea trials.

(Source: The War Zone)