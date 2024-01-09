New Title: Nurturing an Enduring Partnership: The Unwavering Bond between Maldives and India

Former Maldives Defence Minister, Mariya Ahmed Didi, underscored the indispensable relationship between the Maldives and India, stating that derogatory remarks made against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflect the limited perspective of the present Maldivian administration. Didi praised India’s unwavering support throughout the years, emphasizing that India has consistently aided the Maldives in various sectors, including defense, and criticized any attempt to undermine this longstanding alliance.

In her response, Didi expressed disappointment over disparaging comments, likening the relationship between the Maldives and India to a reliable “911 call,” with India always coming to their rescue during times of need. Didi emphasized that being a small country, it is crucial to acknowledge the shared concerns and security interests that exist between the Maldives and India due to their geographical proximity. She commended India’s assistance in capacity building, equipping the Maldives with necessary resources, and supporting efforts towards self-sufficiency.

Didi highlighted the alignment between Maldives and India in their pursuit of democracy and respect for human rights. She lamented the shortsightedness of the present government’s inability to recognize and nurture the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of India- Maldives relationship?

A: The relationship between India and Maldives holds immense importance as both countries share common security concerns and interests. India has been a reliable ally, providing support and assistance to the Maldives in various sectors, including defense.

Q: How has India helped the Maldives?

A: India has supported the Maldives in several ways, such as capacity building in the defense sector, providing equipment, and assisting in efforts towards self-sufficiency. India has also been a crucial partner in promoting democracy and respecting human rights.

Q: How has the Maldives benefited from the relationship with India?

A: The Maldives has received crucial aid and support from India, particularly during times of need. India has been a steadfast presence in providing medical treatment, assistance during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring the safety of Maldivian citizens.

Q: What role do geographical proximity and shared concerns play in the relationship?

A: As neighboring countries, the Maldives and India share similar security concerns, making their relationship even more significant. Geographical proximity has facilitated cooperation and support between the two nations.

